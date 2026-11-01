“Why at 1 AM?”: Savannah James’ Trip to New York Turns Frustrating After LeBron James’ Move

Savannah James is no stranger to navigating the chaotic demands of being a courtside fixture, a self-made entrepreneur, and the cornerstone of the NBA’s most famous family. However, her recent trip to the East Coast proved that even seasoned routines can hit an exhausting wall. While LeBron James was walloping the defending NBA Cup winners and champions in Philadelphia, Savannah stepped out for a late-night snack in NYC, which didn’t go as planned.

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Taking to her Instagram Story late at night, Savannah posted a video from outside the legendary Joe’s Pizza in Greenwich Village, the iconic flagship spot famous for its “Best of New York” sign and pop culture fame in movies like Spider-Man. Expecting a quick late-night bite, she was instead greeted by a massive crowd in front of the ‘Best’ sign well past midnight.

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Visibly fed up with the relentless tri-state hustle, Savannah captured the midnight mob and captioned the video with a blend of exasperation and humor, “Why at 1 am???😭😭”

The late-night frustration comes during an unusually complex transition for the 40-year-old mother of three. Following LeBron James’ offseason blockbuster move to the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2026–27 campaign, Savannah made the deliberate decision to break from tradition and remain rooted in Los Angeles rather than uprooting her life once again.

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However, it does appear she made the trip to New York this weekend. While she was in the Big Apple, LeBron was busy silencing Knicks fans just two hours south on the court. With James’ arrival in Philly, Sixers fans are apparently keeping their tickets off the resale market. Yet there was a packed, playoff-like crowd at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Halloween eve, switching between MVP chants for Jalen Brunson and home crowd booing the visitors.

In front of this crowd, James turned in a clutch performance in the final minutes to lead the 76ers to a gritty 98–93 victory over the New York Knicks in their NBA Cup group stage opener.

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Savannah wasn’t in that crowd, and it appears this time her NBA WAG life has taken a backseat in the late stage of her husband’s career. Having moved across the country for LeBron’s previous stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers, Savannah decided to stay in California to ensure stability for their 12-year-old daughter, Zhuri, while overseeing her growing business portfolio.

Between recording her hit podcast Everybody’s Crazy alongside best friend April McDaniel, running her skincare brand Reframe, and leading her women’s development club Let It Break, Savannah is intentionally stepping out of the background to build her own empire.

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“I’m a little bit more forward-facing now,” Savannah revealed to The New York Times recently. “It’s a lot of responsibilities that I hold right now, especially with everything that we have going on… But then also, why not me? Why can’t I be taken seriously?”

That choice means managing a long-distance arrangement while LeBron splits time between New York and Philadelphia, as well as the 76ers’ Camden, New Jersey practice facility via a private helicopter. The man himself said it’s going to be tough without his partner.

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“It’s going to be challenging, for sure, because she’s always been my backbone,” LeBron admitted regarding their bi-coastal setup. “But, listen, whatever my daughter, whatever my wife need in order for them to continue to grow… I’m landing my plane soon. It’s all good.”

Whenever Savannah does visit the East Coast, the couple makes an effort to immerse themselves in the local culture, though it hasn’t come without friction. Prior to her late-night NYC pizza ordeal, LeBron took to social media to crowdsource authentic food recommendations for his ‘queen’ Savannah, asking Philly locals where to find traditional “seafood potato greens.”

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The couple’s sacrifice, though, has energized the 76ers fanbase that has contended with New Yorkers for a long time. Sixers fans have kept their home tickets off the secondary resale market, creating a wall-to-wall, playoff-like atmosphere at Xfinity Mobile Arena for Friday night’s NBA Cup group-stage opener against the New York Knicks.

Backed by a hostile home crowd that drowned out visiting fans, LeBron delivered a vintage 20-point performance—capping off his second win over the Knicks with a clutch go-ahead fadeaway jumper and a late tip-in.

Yet, as LeBron continues his pursuit of a fifth championship ring in Philadelphia, Savannah’s late-night experience in Manhattan serves as a stark reminder of the non-stop friction that comes with life on the road. After a great night in Philly, fans are left to wonder if LeBron managed to make a pizza delivery straight to his ‘Queen.’