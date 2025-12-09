Why Desmond Bane Was Fined $35,000 After Throwing the Ball at OG Anunoby During Magic vs. Knicks Loss

Yesterday, the Orlando Magic faced off against the New York Knicks in a nail-bitingly close game that ended in a 106-100 win for the home team, but one moment captured all the attention. One defensive sequence completely disrupted the entire game for the Magic, and it all began with Desmond Bane and OG Anunoby.

Why did Desmond Bane throw the ball at OG During Orlando Magic Vs Knicks?

During the fourth quarter, a fastbreak sequence occurred, with New York’s OG Anunoby racing ahead with the ball, being chased by Bane, Anthony Black, and Jalen Suggs. Black managed to get there in time to poke the ball out of Anunoby’s hands, and both of them tumbled out of bounds, with the ball bouncing towards Bane.

That’s when everything turned upside down. Bane immediately grabbed the basketball and rifled it at Anunoby out of bounds, despite having completely set his feet to recover on the break. After the sequence, the Magic guard received a technical foul, but stayed in the game.

Desmond’s Reaction and The Aftermath With Anunoby

Despite the chaos, cooler heads seemed to prevail. Immediately after the sequence, Anunoby was shaken up, but were seen talking about it with some teammates. After the game, Bane and Anunoby met at half court and shared a laugh and a handshake, which showed that the two didn’t have any lingering hostility. Unfortunately for Bane, however, the league was not as relaxed.

Why Was Desmond Bane Fined By the NBA?

Today, the NBA released a statement from from executive vice president and head of basketball operations James Jones that Bane is being fined $35,000 for his action, which was described as “throwing the ball with force at an opponent in an unsportsmanlike manner.”

Bane is set to receive about $38 million this season, so the fine itself isn’t going to put a big dent in his earnings. However, the more important sentiment is that this is a message and warning from the league to stop the unnecessary actions.

Imago Nov 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) defends Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

As avid watchers may realize, bouncing the ball off an out-of-bounds opponent is not an uncommon tactic. Many star level players, like LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell, have used this tactic before to secure possession for their teams, but the problem with Bane’s actions is that he threw it “with force.” The sequence could’ve led to an injury for Anunoby, which is what tonight’s fine is for.

If this conduct continued from Bane, it might lead to more fines, and perhaps even a suspension, especially considering that this isn’t the first time the guard has chucked a ball at an opponent this season. Against the Atlanta Hawks, Bane fouled big man Onyeka Okongwu hard, then spiking the ball off him after he went down.

So, the fine might have to do with a pattern of behavior from Bane, especially given that throwing the ball at an opponent is rather petty.