Why Devin Booker’s Postgame Allegations About Refereeing Bias vs OKC Are a Serious Matter

The lopsided one-versus-eight matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns made headlines, but not for the on-court action. Instead, it was Devin Booker’s postgame comments about officiating that grabbed attention. And while his claims may not fully hold up under scrutiny, the implications behind them are a serious matter for the league. Here is what Booker said:

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“It’s definitely something that has to be looked into. I heard Caruso tell them to call the tech and he ended up doing it. In my 11 years, I haven’t called a ref out by name, but James was terrible tonight, through and through. It’s bad for the sport, bad for the integrity of the sport. People are going to start viewing this as the WWE if they’re not held responsible”

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Does Devin Booker Have a Point?

Let’s start with the core issue: the technical foul itself. Here is the play that led to Booker receiving a technical:

Even the ESPN broadcast crew appeared confused when the technical was assessed. By all visible accounts, Booker made a routine basketball play while trying to maintain possession. While we do not know if anything was said verbally, that explanation feels unlikely given that Booker only reacted after the call was made. A more plausible explanation is the league’s recent emphasis on discouraging players from throwing the ball off opponents, something that drew attention earlier this season with Desmond Bane. Regardless, this moment highlights a broader issue: a lack of transparency. Requiring referees to address key calls in post-game press conferences, as NBA analyst Tom Haberstroh has suggested, would go a long way in building trust.

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Booker has every right to be frustrated with the call itself. Where his argument loses ground is the suggestion that Alex Caruso influenced the officials. Players lobby for calls on nearly every possession across all levels of basketball. That is gamesmanship, not manipulation. Suggesting that an officiating crew would act on behalf of a player crosses into speculation that simply is not supported by how the league operates.

The Bigger Issue

In his post-game comments, Booker suggested that continued officiating like this could make fans compare the NBA to the WWE. That is where this becomes a serious matter. Even if the claim is exaggerated, invoking the idea of compromised integrity touches on how fans perceive the legitimacy of the game. More realistically, Booker appears to be pointing toward the physical style of play that the Thunder consistently bring.

Beyond the questionable technical, the real issue is how comments like these can shape public perception. When a star player questions fairness, even indirectly, it can reinforce narratives that are misleading to casual fans.

First, the numbers do not support the idea that Oklahoma City is being officiated differently. Booker attempted a game-high 10 free throws, nearly two above his season average. Across four games against the Thunder this season, he is averaging 10.8 free throw attempts, again well above his norm.

On the season, the Thunder have the third-lowest foul rate in the league. This is largely because they frequently play lineups with two elite rim protectors in Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. With that level of interior presence, perimeter defenders do not need to overcommit or reach as often. A similar model existed with the 1998-99 San Antonio Spurs, where Tim Duncan and David Robinson anchored a defense that also ranked among the lowest in fouls.

Imago Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; NBA referee James Williams talks to Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey does a good job explaining the other component of this equation. Yes, the Thunder play an insanely physical brand of basketball, loosely akin to the variety you’d see in a professional wrestling match. But they consistently play with this type of aggression. They challenge the limits of the rules every single possession because they know how highly impractical it would be for referees to blow their whistle on every single possession. It is no different than how some great defenses in the 1990s (like the Seattle SuperSonics) would repeatedly break the illegal defense rules because they knew the referees wouldn’t call them for it every single time.

It is also important to understand how physical basketball truly is. Even at the high school varsity level, players regularly finish games with bruises and scratches. At the professional level, that intensity only increases, which can make physical play appear excessive when it is often just part of the game.

Then, there is the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander component of it all. People seem to believe that the referees “give” him calls that they don’t give to Oklahoma City’s opponents. It is true that Gilgeous-Alexander spends a lot of time at the charity stripe – tied for fourth in the NBA in free throw attempts per 75 possessions (with Deni Avdija).

But again, I think this belief comes from a misunderstanding on the part of fans. A lot of physicality the Thunder are able to “get away” with comes off-the-ball. Meanwhile, when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws fouls, he typically does so with the ball in his hands. Naturally, both fans and officials focus on the ball, which can make on-ball contact more noticeable than off-ball physicality. This is not a sign of incompetence or officials being prejudiced. It is simply human nature, and teams actively look to exploit those tendencies within the rules.

Booker is justified in questioning the technical foul, and officials like James Williams should be required to provide clear rationale for decisions like this. That level of transparency is essential for maintaining trust. However, broader claims of systemic bias toward the Thunder are not supported by the evidence. The real takeaway is this: when star players raise questions about officiating, the league must respond with clarity, because perception can become just as impactful as reality.