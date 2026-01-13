Why Did Clippers Use Clown Masks Against Hornets? Unusual Tactics Against LaMelo Ball Revealed

In October 2024, LaMelo Ball broke the internet after a clown scared the life out of him. And as the Los Angeles Clippers hosted the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, they strategically placed a clown mask on every seat. Déjà vu, anybody? The plan was simple: they wanted to throw Ball off his game.

The picture shared by NBA insider Tomer Azarly on X shows a clown face mask on every seat at the Intuit Dome. And it seemed like the plan was working initially because Ball ended the first half with just 6 points.

This was not the first time the Clippers used clown masks when hosting LaMelo Ball. In March last year, a row of home fans tried to distract him with their masks while he was on the free-throw line.

In case you were wondering, here’s how the Ball-clown saga began. During Halloween 2024, the Hornets pulled one of the most viral pranks on their star player. After what seemed like a great practice, Ball was entering the Spectrum Center hallway in good spirits. As he stepped into the hallway, a mechanical clown behind the entrance wall suddenly moved its hand. The unexpected movement had Ball jumping and screaming.

“Boy what the f—,” the Hornets player shouted after he took a swing at the clown.

He ended up taking a second swing that separated the clown’s neck from the body.

“Boy, it’s too early for that s—,” Ball added, and he hilariously collapsed on the stairs, calling for somebody to feel his heartbeat.

Ball might have dismantled the clown’s body, but the viral video still haunts him.

However, clown masks aren’t the only thing that Ball has to worry about right now. In the last few days, it has become clear that the Hornets don’t see him as part of their plans.

The latest update on LaMelo Ball’s future with the Hornets

Since the Luka Doncic trade, the Atlanta Hawks traded Trae Young, the Memphis Grizzlies are listening to offers for Ja Morant, and the Hornets are reportedly exploring deals for LaMelo Ball. The trend is clear: franchise players are not untouchable. Teams are no longer shying away from trading their centerpieces if they are not healthy and aren’t bringing wins.

Morant, Young, and Ball were expected to exit ahead of the trade deadline on February 5. And while Young will now suit up for the Washington Wizards, the Hornets have decided to run this season with Ball and will decide on his future during the offseason, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

The Hornets have good picks in the 2026 draft. They will seek a long-term replacement to run the offense, and then put Ball on the market. He is on his five-year, $203.85 million maximum contract that runs through the 2028-29 season. This season, he is averaging 19.9 points, 7.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

Siegel believes the Hornets will be open to hearing offers for all players on the roster, except Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, who “represent the future” of the organization. Miller’s offense has picked up this season, and rookie Knueppel has added excellent value with his scoring and three-point shooting.

Ball’s drop in averages also indicates a possible separation, while the Hornets hold the 12th seed with a 14-25 record.