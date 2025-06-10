Why Did Joe Mazzulla Travel to Turkey? Surprising Reason Behind Celtics HC’s Visit Revealed

If you asked anyone before the playoffs who the favorites were, there’s a good chance that their list would start with the Boston Celtics, and rightly so. The Cs cruised through most of the regular season and looked poised to make it into back-to-back NBA Finals. However, their dreams were crushed by the New York Knicks in the second round. The defeat not only ended Joe Mazzulla and Co.’s season, it also left several questions to be answered. The most important one being, what’s next for the Celtics?

A huge summer awaits Boston! The Cs are going to have a tough time trying to keep their core of superstars intact. They are expected to trade away not just one or two, but several players from their star-studded roster to reduce their massive luxury tax bill. To pile up on their misery, they will also have to find a way to replace their franchise player, Jayson Tatum, with him potentially out for the upcoming campaign. Of course, all these concerns have forced Joe Mazulla to look for options not just in the NBA but outside it as well.

Why did Joe Mazzulla travel to Turkey?

The offseason is underway, at least unofficially. With just two teams remaining in the competition, the rest have already started their preparations for the next season. For most players and coaches, this serves as a time for some vacation and enjoyment before they head back to business.

However, Joe Mazzulla is built differently. The Boston head coach doesn’t even rest on vacation. In fact, that’s why he was spotted watching the Turkish League Finals on Monday. Whether you might believe it or not, Mazzulla was a man on a mission in Turkey.

The Celtics’ head coach was reportedly scouting Fenerbahce’s American star, Nigel Hayes-Davis. The former Wisconsin star impressed in front of the Boston head coach, as he scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Fenerbahce’s 93-84 win over Bahcesehir. Nigel Hayes-Davis? Does that name ring a bell in your mind? We’re sure it does. That’s because the 30-year-old forward has spent two years in the NBA before heading to Europe. But can he be good for the Boston Celtics, now?

As we mentioned, Boston is looking for low-cost rotation options in the frontcourt. This is why Joe Mazzulla travelled all the way to Turkey to watch the 30-year-old player. Mazzulla is not a stranger when it comes to offseason travel. Although he might have had reasons beyond watching the Fenerbahce talent, it does highlight the fact that the franchise is going to great lengths to look for talent. However, it also makes one question why scout a 30-year-old Nigel Hayes-Davis instead of a budding superstar?

Do the Boston Celtics and Nigel Hayes-Davis have some history?

One question that immediately pops up in your head after hearing that Joe Mazzulla was scouting Nigel Hayes-Davis: Why him? To put it simply, the Celtics and Hayes-Davis go back in time. In fact, the two share over a decade of interest. Boston’s first encounter with the 30-year-old was in May 2016, when they invited him for a draft workout. He was one of 12 players invited that day. However, nothing solidified as Nigel withdrew from the draft to return to his Alma Mater.

The 6-foot-8 forward was again reportedly on Boston’s radar. But nothing turned up. Nine years after that workout, can Nigel Hayes-Davis become the reliable depth option the Cs need? To put it bluntly, he’s improved a lot since then. This season alone, the 30-year-old has been named in the All-Euroleague First Team. Not to mention, he also bagged this season’s Final-Four MVP trophy as well. This came after he had a stellar season, averaging 16.7 points, including a stunning 41 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

So, he could become a decent option for the Celtics. However, the only question mark would be his ability to adapt to the NBA. Will Nigel Hayes-Davis be able to pull that off?

That’s something Boston’s management will have to figure out, as a massive summer awaits them.