Why Did Kyrie Irving Refuse an ESPN Interview? Inside the Mavs Star’s Beef With the Sporting House

From being perceived as a controversial figure to a role model. Kyrie Irving, during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets, was not a media darling. He’s feuded with Nike, teammates, and analysts at several sports networks. And apparently, he’s still holding a grudge against some.

The moment was from his stream earlier today, where Kyrie Irving was approached to do an interview with ESPN. During his promotional appearance with ANTA, one unidentified man stated, “ESPN’s gonna walk with you and ask you the questions”. Kai instantly shrugged and said, “I don’t really care for ESPN.”

This is not the first time Irving has not cared about speaking with or about the media mogul company. Back in 2019, during his time with the Nets, ESPN highlighted his “infamous mood swings”. But Kyrie did not care to express an opinion on such reports.

“Who cares what ESPN says or what anyone says?” Irving said. “History has shown you can be the best teammate ever and someone’s still gonna say something negative about what you’re doing and how you approach your life.” He further stated that he had no intentions to react to any news/reports. Instead, he wants to focus on his hoop. Since this moment, the relationship has only deteriorated.

Is Kyrie Irving’s History With Stephen A. Smith a Possible Reason?

It all started when the face of ESPN raised questions about Irving’s work ethic, including his missing multiple games over the years. On ESPN’s “First Take” Smith called Irving “one of the most delusional athletes in American history.” This was in reply to Kai’s tweets, where he described the sports media as puppets who are looking to build a certain narrative. However, things got more personal as Kai’s father also got involved in the beef.

“But when it got personal, which is where it’s my fault, not his, my fault, his father got involved, and there was a text exchange between me and his dad that I felt was personal and I felt crossed the line. That was when it got personal, not before then that,” Smith acknowledged. He has been one of Kyrie Irving’s most vocal critics. Smith used First Take to call Irving’s actions “reckless” and “damaging,” leading to a personal feud that continues to this day.

As recently as July 2025, Irving took to Twitch to criticize Stephen A. Smith’s reported $100 million contract extension with ESPN. “Obviously, Stephen A., this is for an [example]. I’m going to discuss his contract. I’m gonna say, ‘I don’t think you’re worth it.” Kai called it a “double standard” that analysts are paid massive sums to “assassinate the character” of players.

Did Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Controversy Impact His Relationship With ESPN?

Irving posted a link to a documentary with anti-Semitic views on October 27, 2022. Less than a week later, the Nets suspended Irving indefinitely in response to his actions and his initial refusal to offer an apology or explain his position. To make it worse, Nike also moved on from the star guard. Several analysts, including Stephen A. Smith, spoke out against the then-Nets star.

Kyrie Irving even had a viral, combative exchange with ESPN reporter Nick Friedell, who questioned him about his promotion of the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. Kai accused Friedell of “dehumanizing” him and refused to back down, leading to a tense standoff. Later, the ESPN reporter went on other outlets (like The Rich Eisen Show) to describe the difficulty of covering Irving, further highlighting the fractured relationship between the player and the beat reporters.

In late 2023, Irving publicly mocked ESPN on social media after they ranked him No. 34 in their Top 100 NBA players list, suggesting the network was biased against him due to his past controversies. Keeping that bias in mind, Kai politely refused to give an interview to ESPN.