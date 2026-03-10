Why Did NBA Fine Luka Doncic? Reason Behind $50,000 Punishment

One of the biggest issues with the Los Angeles Lakers’ point guard Luka Doncic has nothing to do with his offensive or defensive skillset. Rather, it’s what he does after those plays. If you’ve watched the Slovenian in action, even just a little bit, you might’ve seen him moan or cry about a call not going his way. This has been a massive criticism regarding the 26-year-old, who otherwise is amidst a great campaign.

However, this isn’t a habit that Doncic has developed overnight. On the contrary, it is something that he’s carried with himself since his Dallas Mavericks days. This is a huge reason why many times he’s unable to get back on defense, as while the game moves forward, he’s stuck arguing with the officials. While this, on its own, is a huge concern for the Lakers, who are struggling defensively, the latest incident has now taken things further up a notch.

Did Luka Doncic make an inappropriate gesture at the referee?

Well, it all went down during the Los Angeles Lakers’ clash against the Knicks on Sunday night. During the third quarter of the game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Doncic lost his rhythm and turned the ball over. This triggered a 3-on-1 fast break by New York, with the Slovenian being the only defender at the basket. After that, he had no choice but to try to stop the attack.

He attempted to step in and take charge, but Knicks’ Mohamed Diawara dumped off a pass to his teammate, Josh Hart, for an easy layup. But the referees did not blow the whistle despite Doncic going down after making contact with Diawara and falling to the floor. In response to this, the 26-year-old, while sitting on the floor, appeared to make the money sign at the referee.

He accused the officials of being on the Knicks’ side, which, of course, wasn’t the case. Although that didn’t cause much stir during the game, after the game, it was only a matter of time before the league took action against Luka Doncic for his inappropriate gesture at the referee on Sunday night. Sure enough, they did just that today, as the league announced a hefty fine on the Lakers star.

The NBA announces a $50,000 punishment for Luka Doncic’s inappropriate gesture

Well, it’s safe to say that ever since that incident, it was just a matter of when Luka Doncic gets the punishment rather than if. And now the penalty has been confirmed by James Jones, the NBA’s Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

“Los Angeles Lakers forward-guard Luka Dončić has been fined $50,000 for directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official,” they announced. “The incident occurred with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 110-97 victory over the New York Knicks on March 8 at Crypto.com Arena.”

Imago Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) talks to NBA referee Brent Barnaky (36) during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

This is the latest chapter of a long-standing saga with NBA officials. Through the 52 games the five-time All-NBA guard has played this season, he’s already racked up 15 technical fouls. This is the second most in the NBA. He’s only behind the league’s prime instigator and Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks, who has 16 in just 50 games.

Also, it’s worth noting that under the league rules, a player who reaches 16 technical fouls during the regular season automatically receives a one-game suspension. So, Doncic is just one mistake away from missing a game due to suspension as things stand right now. However, that’s not all, with this $50,000 fine, now the Slovenian’s season total has reached a whopping $95,000.

While his competitiveness and fiery nature have long been considered as his playing style, this is something that the Lakers need to look into before it gets out of hand, as the season marches on.