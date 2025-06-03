Why Did Orlando Magic Change Their Logo & Jersey? All Details About the NBA Franchise’s New Stance

The coming offseason is set to bring some major moves, with a number of superstars rumored to be on the move. But for the Orlando Magic, change has arrived quicker than expected. For almost fourteen years, Orlando has had the same jersey and logo. Back in 2010, their historical star from their word mark was removed. And in its place, the team name was capitalized. But not anymore, because they have brought the star back!

On Tuesday, Orlando announced their “a new generation of Magic basketball” at the Kia Center. The seventh seed from the East shared the design of their brand-new jersey and new logo. Capitalizing on nostalgia, the new logo has brought back a fan favorite feature: the silver star! It has now taken the place of the “A” in “Magic”. Meanwhile, the away jersey is now all blue, with the silver star in the middle of “Orlando”, instead of the “A”. That leaves the white home jersey, which now has pinstripes and blue accents.

This decision came in an attempt to honor the team’s origin and their championship dreams. This means the stars are once again part of Orlando’s identity. “With the team and Magic brand continuing to grow, the new logo fondly revisits the Magic’s history making an iconic and fan-favorite franchise symbol “the star” once again,” said the press. “The logo evolves with a nod towards nostalgia featuring a legendary, star-centric logo displaying a “reach for the stars” mentality to match the team’s championship ideals.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, it has fans reminiscing about the Penny Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal era, so that counts as a Magic win? Shelly Wilkes, the Executive Vice President of Marketing of Magic said, “Based on fan feedback, the new logo was a collaboration and really a labor of love keeping in mind the affinity our fans have for our brand identity…We are excited to build upon our rich history with a modernized version of the uniform and logo that our fan base cherishes.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let us now take a look at the history of the logo that has the franchise and fans nostalgic.

As Magic rebrand their logo, history returns with a modern twist

Back in 2021, the Magic CEO, Alex Martin, had shared the idea of maybe changing things around in an interview with The Athletic. However, these things take time, and so four years later, when Orlando made its second visit to the playoffs, it was definitely time. With the trio of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs as the Magic’s core, this is a declaration of them looking to win again. The jersey and logo are reflections of Orlando’s past two trips to the finals, in 1995 and 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The iconic 1989 logo of a blue basketball surrounded by a trail of stars was the peak in franchise history. It pays homage to the franchise’s “heart and hustle” era and their first NBA Finals appearance ever. So, in the year Y2K, when the logo got a makeover, the star made another appearance, in a slightly reimagined way where the word mark became an umbrella for the basketball. While the stars got a companion, a black comet with three small silver stars was added. This time, the Magic roster wore the star for the last time when they went to the Finals for the second time.

With the stars now returning, the Orlando Magic is clearly trying to send a message for the coming 2025-26 season. While the future remains unseen, we still feel excited to see the silver stars on the court.