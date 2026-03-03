Why Did Trae Young Get Ejected? Tensions Rise in Hawks-Rockets Leading to Multiple Ejections

Jan 3, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) watches the game from the bench during a time out in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Jan 3, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) watches the game from the bench during a time out in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Washington Wizards got a taste of the kind of teammate Trae Young will be. In their clash against the Houston Rockets, officials had to get busy after a tense sequence. Wizards’ Jamir Watkins and Houston’s Tari Eason nearly came together. But in all this, Young, who isn’t part of the playing unit, also faced the repercussions of the incident.

Why? The former Atlanta Hawks cornerstone was being a good teammate. The sparks between Watkins and Eason went in the play right before the stoppage. The Rockets forward shoved the Wizards player. Watkins took exception to Eason’s provocations, and both bumped into one another, which caused the referees to stop the game.

In all of this, Trae Young came in later. The currently injured point guard walked on to the floor to defend his teammate. Notably, he stepped onto the floor to argue with the officials about the preceding play between his teammate and Tari Eason.

The result of the entire play led to two ejections. The Rockets’ Tari Eason was tossed for the confrontation with Jamir Watkins and his role in instigating the hostility. The Wizards player received one technical. And finally, Young was tossed for coming onto the floor despite not being an active player.

That’s some way to make an entry for Trae Young. The four-time All-Star arrived in Washington as part of a midseason trade. He is yet to make his Wizards debut. The former Hawks guard has been dealing with a quad injury. However, he’s very close to making his return this season. And he is looking forward to his journey with the Wizards.

Trae Young sees a career revival with the Washington Wizards

Young’s first action as a Washington Wizards player made one thing clear. After an emotional exit from Atlanta, he’s ready to make his mark again. According to Shams Charania, the wait for his debut won’t be long. Young is expected to suit up when the Wizards take on the Utah Jazz next, marking a new era for the once-star point guard in Atlanta.

Washington gives Trae Young the opportunity to rebuild his reputation. The Hawks lost faith in building their future around the savvy point guard. At the same time, the Wizards could offer Young the extension he desires. Furthermore, the team also needed some injection to improve their competitive potential in the NBA.

“That could be another reason why I’m here. We revive each other. The city can revive me as much as I can revive it. That’s a big reason why I want to come here. I want to be an impactful person and player everywhere I go. So, as much as I’m going to try to revive the city, I need the city and this team to give me as much as we’re going to give them,” he told Andscape following his move.

Trae Young making his debut soon is also a good sign for the Wizards’ other star acquisition. Anthony Davis also joined the team from the Dallas Mavericks. After speculation about the forward taking the season off, Young working his way to join the team might be a signal that AD will follow suit.

This year isn’t about turning the page for the Wizards. But it could offer a preview for the team’s ceiling going into the future. They have a dashing young core, who now have seasoned pros to mentor them into being a winning franchise. How do you feel the Young-AD era will look for the Wizards? Let us know your views in the comments below.