Why Did Victor Wembanyama Remove Gatorades After Beating OKC Thunder? Spurs Star’s Actions Explained

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs completed the hat-trick. The Spurs contingent left the Thunder’s arena in elation, securing their third-straight win against the defending champions. Wembanyama was in high spirits all game, rallying behind his teammates’ infectious energy as they claimed an eighth straight win. But his mood took a hit once he sat down for his press conference.

Wemby saw two Gatorade bottles sitting in front of him. “Who put that there?” said the Spurs’ charismatic cornerstone as he took them off the table. But why did the 21-year-old go so far as to remove every trace of Gatorade from around him? There are several reasons, so let’s look into them.

Why did Victor Wembanyama remove the Gatorade?

There are two simple reasons behind Victor Wembanyama’s actions following the Spurs’ win against the Thunder. But to understand both, it’s crucial to know how the Spurs cornerstone is meticulous about everything he puts in his body. As a professional athlete, Wemby’s preparations go beyond his work on the floor. How great he can be largely depends on what food he eats and what drinks he consumes on a daily basis. Celebrated sports drink don’t make that list.

Gatorade have been partners with the NBA for more than forty years. However, athletes have started to align themselves with independent products that fit their principles. Vicor Wembanyama has been against Gatorade since last season. The first time he took the sports drink off his table was during the All-Star break. “Disgusting,” the Spurs center said about Gatorade.

Victor Wembanyama doesn’t feel that Gatorade or many other prominent sports drinks are necessarily healthy. And since athletes have the freedom to express their interests, he takes a strict stance against promoting products that he doesn’t use. It’s partly because NBA stars know how the upcoming generation views them.

Young kids look up to Wembanyama, wanting to recreate his ways. To avoid setting a bad example, the Spurs juggernaut stands against practices that he feels are unhealthy. Furthermore, Victor Wembanyama has also found a brand which meet his requirements and standards.

Notably, since 2023, Wembanyama has been the face of ‘Barcode’. They are a plant-based sports drink trusted by several other sports athletes, mainly because it has no added sugar and contains the required nutrients that aid performance. Notably, the Spurs and Brooklyn Nets have even signed them as official partners, signifying trust in their product. Wemby is also one of the earliest investors for the brand, heavily appearing in their marketing campaigns as Barcode continues to grow as the trusted sports water for several athletes.

In the NBA, OKC’s Isaiah Hartenstein and the Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson also have deals with Barcode. The drink offers superior nutritional benefits and hydration, according to its website. Hence, since Victor Wembanyama has found a nutrition partner that meets his benchmark, he doesn’t wish to promote anything else.

That’s why, whether Gatorade or maybe any other sports drink, Wemby is going to take it off the table because they don’t speak for him.