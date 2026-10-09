“Why Even Go There?”: LeBron James’ Helicopter Commute From New York Sparks Backlash as Fans Question 76ers Team Bonding

LeBron James has barely begun his chapter in Philadelphia, but his living arrangements are already raising eyebrows. The 76ers star has reportedly been commuting from New York by helicopter, a decision that has left fans questioning his methods to stay away from his new team’s city. And for some, team chemistry could not be perfect because of this arrangement.

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James joined the Sixers with a championship in mind, but in his pre-season debut, it was a 114-108 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The four-time MVP finished with 10 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Bron even directed the offense for significant stretches.

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But his decision to remain in New York has raised questions about how he plans to balance his personal preferences with life on a new team. Philadelphia’s practice facility is in Camden, New Jersey, just across the river from the city.

There are some practical solutions to this problem; that’s why the fans’ criticism has emerged. Philadelphia offers several upscale suburban communities, including Moorestown, Haddonfield and Cherry Hill in South Jersey.



Reportedly, these areas give athletes more privacy and space while keeping them within a manageable drive of the city.

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Yet, according to Front Office Sports, LeBron James uses a Fanatics helicopter for his trips between New York and Philadelphia. The arrangement reportedly stems from his relationship with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and dates back to their January 2024 endorsement deal, well before Bron joined the 76ers.

Fans Question LeBron James’ Decision to Live in New York

A fan questioned LeBron James’ plan to live in New York City and commute by helicopter to Philadelphia 76ers practices and games in Camden, NJ. Further asking why he finds Philly “unacceptable” despite many past NFL and NBA stars living there.

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“I genuinely don’t understand the helicopter bit.” The tweet continued, “Is Philly just that unacceptable to him? Despite all the other high-profile NFL and NBA players that have lived there before? What happens when spontaneous team bonding activities arise? Why even go there? It’s not tiring?”

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With the Sixers’ practice facility located in Camden, New Jersey, players can live across the river without having to settle in downtown Philadelphia. That led another fan to suggest James could have found a more convenient alternative without choosing New York.

“It’s so stupid, he could have rented a really nice place in an upscale town right over the bridge, a 20 min drive, but he definitely didn’t do his research if he’s thinking NYC was the best option,” the fan argued.

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Still, the debate over James’ commute also touches on what fans expect from a veteran superstar joining a new team. For some, choosing to live outside the team’s immediate area raises questions about how much time he intends to spend with his teammates outside practice and games.

LeBron James’ September 29 practice with the 76ers took an unexpected turn when his helicopter became audible during Anfernee Simons’ interview. As the guard spoke to reporters at the team’s Camden, New Jersey, facility, Bron was already on his way out.

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The 22-time All-Star was already heading back toward New York while his teammate was still speaking to the media, prompting questions about how much time he spends with the team after practice. Others also see this arrangement as a personal decision with no bearing on his commitment to the 76ers.

LeBron James’ early departure doesn’t tell the whole story. Sixers sophomore star VJ Edgecombe revealed that the 41-year-old has been arriving at the practice facility around 7:45 a.m., before his teammates.

“He was in there before everybody, as usual,” Edgecombe said.

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The four-time NBA champion is clearly following his routine. Plus, Bron already made his claim for joining the 76ers. Announcing his move in the statement, LeBron James clearly stated, “I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team. “

That’s why a fan suggested that team bonding is not a priority.

“team bonding? he dgaf he just want a ring,” one fan wrote, dismissing concerns about how much time the new 76ers star spends with his teammates outside basketball.

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And LeBron James would not be the first Sixers star to maintain ties to New York while playing in Philadelphia. Wilt Chamberlain famously kept a strong connection to the city, while former Sixers guard JJ Redick lived in Brooklyn with his family during his two seasons with the team.

Redick later admitted that he “f—- hated” the long drive, despite choosing to keep his family settled there.

That history gave another fan reason to question why LeBron James was receiving so much criticism. “Wilt chamberlain did the same sh*t when he played in philly and lived in harlem,” the fan pointed out.

Another netizen reminded everyone that travelling via helicopter has zero financial implication for LeBron because of his deal with Fanatics.

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“A Fanatics helicopter gets him there in 45 minutes—flights baked into his 2024 deal that lets him use their entire air fleet.”

With Philadelphia coming off a loss to Brooklyn, the immediate priority is getting results. So far, there are no reports of a genuine issue with team chemistry because of LeBron James’ commute.