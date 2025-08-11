Why Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Not Playing EuroBasket 2025 Prep Games for Greece?

When Greece took the floor against Belgium to open their preparation campaign for EuroBasket 2025, all eyes were supposed to be on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Instead, fans at OAKA looked on as the national team warmed up, without its MVP, the player many traveled just to see. While Greece won that game, they were without their biggest name again against both Serbia and Israel, two games they ended up losing. What was expected to be a marquee showdown between the Greek Freak and Nikola Jokic also ended up falling flat.

Then, however, the reasoning appeared to have been explained. Coach Vassilis Spanoulis kept things measured, saying Giannis is “following a program we agreed on to be in the best shape for EuroBasket.” It made sense, as Giannis had even shared moments from training on Instagram, and looked ready to represent his nation.

But when the ball tipped? No number 34 on the floor. Every angle seemed to suggest a cautious approach. After all, after repping Greece at the Paris Olympics last year, Giannis underwent a taxing NBA season during which he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. But while load management makes perfect sense, another twist has emerged.

According to Greek outlet SDNA, the reason for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence in Greece’s prep games is unpaid insurance. “Giannis’ appearance is just one payment away — a payment that would ensure insurance coverage in case of an accident or bad moment,” SDNA wrote. That payment hasn’t been made yet. And the reason is not a shortage of funds, but possible the trade speculation surrounding Antetokounmpo’s future.

That means Giannis is essentially in limbo. If the Bucks trade him, the insurance must be paid to the new team. Until that situation is resolved, something SDNA believes should happen within the next ten days, the Greek freak is set to remain on the sidelines. According to SDNA, “The national team coach wasn’t even sure if Giannis would play on August 14 in Thessaloniki in the next friendly against Montenegro.”

Hence, the solution may be simple. The Greek federation needs to release one final insurance payment to Giannis’ NBA team. However, that can only happen once it is certain that that team in question is going to remain the Milwaukee Bucks. Until the speculation remains, the Greek Freak will likely continue to stay on the sidelines.

Giannis’ playing time in EuroBasket ironically hinges on NBA future

Giannis is 30, in his prime. After another year of dominating the league but watching his team crash out early, the noise around his NBA future remains loud. According to Shams Charania, a trade is not off the table. The New York Knicks have been monitoring his situation closely, per The Athletic. That comes alongside the Bucks trying to keep him happy.

And despite making multiple moves including stretching Damian Lillard’s contract and adding Myles Turner, Giannis still hasn’t signed a new deal. And the possibilities seem to be endless.

In a recent episode of the Thanalysis Show, when his brother Thanasis asked if there’s a chance they play on the same team again, Giannis did not push back at the possibility of teaming up with his brother once again: “Yes, why not? We’re one away… Sorry, worst-case scenario, we go back to Philatelicos, and we play there.”

While Giannis is set to play at EuroBasket 2025, that will only happen once the insurance issue is handled. That, in turn, may only happen once the speculation surrounding his immediate future dies down. Greek fans will be hoping that the next ten days result in answers, barring which his availability in EuroBasket may also come under question.