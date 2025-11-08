Why Is Al Horford Not Playing Tonight? Warriors Starting Lineup vs Nuggets Revealed

All the offseason chatter around the Warriors began with the question, “if they’re healthy,” but a few weeks in, that “if” is wearing thin with fans. Wednesday’s game against the Kings highlighted the frustration, as Steph Curry (illness), Jimmy Butler (back soreness), and Draymond Green (rib) all missed action, leaving the team short-handed. Fans are growing impatient, wanting the uncertainty addressed head-on rather than inching along with hopes and “what ifs.” They definitely wouldn’t want tonight to be a déjà vu of Wednesday’s loss, yet the injury file keeps growing.

Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and Al Horford were all uncertain heading into the Nuggets game, but the latest news brings some clarity. ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported on X, “Al Horford is inactive tonight in Denver. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are active. All three were questionable.” He was listed as questionable earlier due to soreness in his left foot.

Steph Curry is sitting out due to illness, while Draymond Green is cleared to play despite a right rib contusion. De’Anthony Melton remains sidelined as he continues his ACL recovery. With so many key contributors unavailable or limited, Denver enters the contest with a noticeable edge.

With both teams vying for their sixth victory, the pressure is squarely on the Warriors. Golden State faced a tough reality check on Wednesday, falling 121-116 to the Kings. With their star players absent, the spotlight shifted to the younger players. Rookie guard Will Richard stepped up with 30 points and seven rebounds, while Moses Moody added 28 points and four blocks, and Jonathan Kuminga contributed 24 points and nine boards. However, the real focus was on Al Horford, the veteran expected to lead the team with his experience.

Instead, Horford’s struggles were glaring, going 0-for-8 from the field and missing all seven of his three-point attempts in 26 minutes. The issue, as Kerr admitted earlier, has been rhythm. “He hasn’t been able to find a rhythm, but we haven’t been able to offer him one either,” the head coach explained. Still, regarding Wednesday’s game, Kerr remained fairly optimistic about Horford’s performance.

“I thought Al played a great basketball game tonight,” Kerr told ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “The ball didn’t go in. He took all the right shots. They all looked good. They’re going to go in. He’s Al Horford.”

Kerr’s words were encouraging, but the numbers tell a different story: Horford is hitting just 20.8% from three and 29.7% overall to start his Warriors career, a stark contrast to the sharpshooter who shot 37.5% from distance during Boston’s title run last season.

Maybe a day off will give Horford some time to rest, reflect, and analyze the game. Meanwhile, the team entered the matchup with the following lineup:

Golden State Warriors Denver Nuggets Jimmy Butler (SF) Cameron Johnson (SF) Jonathan Kuminga (PF) Aaron Gordon (PF) Draymond Green (C) Nikola Jokic (C) Moses Moody (SG) Christian Braun (SG) Brandin Podziemski (PG) Jamal Murray (PG)

Golden State’s injuries give Denver the edge

The Warriors are heading into Friday’s NBA Cup matchup short-handed, and Denver is ready to capitalize. Golden State will be without Steph Curry, and while the team still has Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, Curry’s absence alone is a huge blow.

The Warriors will have to rely on younger players like Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga to shoulder the scoring load, but matching the firepower of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon without their star point guard will be a daunting challenge.

The stakes are high for both teams, but the Nuggets’ healthy rotation gives them a significant edge. Denver has won two straight games to improve to 5-2 and has yet to see any of their top nine rotation players miss a game this season.

Their clean bill of health contrasts sharply with Golden State’s shorthanded lineup. If Denver can take care of business at home against a shorthanded Warriors team, they’ll not only keep pace at the top of the Western Conference but also avoid falling behind in the early NBA Cup group stage.

The Warriors managed to get past the Nuggets earlier in the season, but that win came courtesy of a spectacular 42-point performance from Curry.

Curry’s absence is particularly impactful for Golden State, as the 37-year-old superstar has scored 23+ points in six of eight games this season. Without him, the Warriors’ offense loses its main engine, forcing others to step up while the Nuggets’ defense can focus more on containing them.