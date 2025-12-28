brand-logo
Why Is Alperen Sengun Not Playing Tonight? Rockets Injury Report vs Cavs Reviewed

Siddharth Rawat

Dec 27, 2025

As the Houston Rockets prepare to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight, they face a big setback. Starting center and All-Star Alperen Sengun has been ruled out of tonight’s game due to a calf injury. Here’s what happened to him.

What Happened to Alperen Sengun?

According to the team, Sengun, who was listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s game, is sitting out due to left calf tightness. He was previously listed as questionable ahead of the Rockets’ Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles, but was cleared to play. So far, not much is known about the severity of the injury.

What Is Alperen Sengun’s Injury Status and Expected Return Date?

Sengun’s current injury designation is  ‘out,’ downgraded from ‘questionable’ earlier  in the day. Since the severity of the injury is not clear, we don’t have any clear indication of his expected comeback. However, it’s safe to assume that this is likely a precautionary measure, given the calf issues going on around the league. Sengun’s next chance to play will be against the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

(This is a developing story.)

