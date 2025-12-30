brand-logo
Why Is Alperen Sengun Not Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Last Minute Rockets Injury Update

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 29, 2025 | 8:10 PM EST

Tonight, as the Houston Rockets attempt to extend their winning streak to three against the Indiana Pacers, the team has faced some unforeseen setback. The team’s starting center, Alperen Sengun, has been ruled out tonight with a left soleus strain, and here’s the latest on his status.

“He played through it for a game or two,” Rockets head coach Ime Udoka told the media before the game. “Then it got worse during the Lakers game, felt worse afterwards,”

What Happened to Alperen Sengun?

Sengun’s injury supposedly started earlier this season, but after the team’s Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers, when it was apparently reaggravated. This marks his second-straight missed game with the injury, having sat out of the team’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on last Monday.

