Why Is Anthony Davis Not Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Latest Injury Update on Mavs Star

The Dallas Mavericks return home riding some momentum, fresh off a strong win over the Nets. Anthony Davis set the tone in that one with 24 points and 14 rebounds, while Cooper Flagg chipped in 22 points, five boards, and eight assists. Now, Dallas looks to keep things rolling against a struggling Utah Jazz team on Monday night.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That plan, however, comes with a setback. Mavericks star Anthony Davis is back on the injury report and has been ruled out against Utah due to a left calf contusion. After carrying the load just days ago, Davis will watch from the sidelines, leaving Dallas to adjust its frontcourt rotation.

Davis was first listed as questionable for tonight, and fans were understandably worried. It’s the same left calf that sidelined him for 14 straight games back in late October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans have grown frustrated with Davis, pointing to his weaker performances compared to former Mavs star Luka Doncic and even suggesting Dallas should consider trading him when he struggles. Good news for AD: he has just one guaranteed year left for 2026-27, followed by a player option for 2027-28, giving him plenty of leverage if he wants a move in the offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Late in Friday’s close win over the Brooklyn Nets, there was a scary-looking moment for Anthony Davis. With just over two minutes left in the fourth, Max Christie’s right leg accidentally slammed into Davis’ left calf while Davis was helping defend Michael Porter Jr. The collision left him hobbling in visible pain, but he quickly shook it off, stayed in the game, and even fiercely contested Porter Jr.’s shot at the rim.

Most Mavs fans barely noticed, caught up in the excitement of the tight victory, and neither Davis nor coach Jason Kidd was asked about it afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It now seems that bump may have aggravated his calf a bit, adding to concerns ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz. Davis would have subbed himself out Friday if the pain had been too much, and getting bumped like that isn’t the same as a full strain. Still, he attended a shoot-around on Monday, suggesting this isn’t as serious as his previous calf injury, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye on.

What is Anthony Davis’ injury status and expected return date?

Anthony Davis will miss his 16th game of the season, having appeared in just 11 of Dallas’ 26 contests so far, according to Marc Stein on X. Head coach Jason Kidd stressed that the decision is being handled day-to-day rather than on any set timetable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll see,” Kidd said. “Hopefully he feels better tomorrow and we’ll see how it goes during the week. That’s it. We’ll see how he feels.” The Mavericks are taking a cautious approach, similar to how they’ve managed Daniel Gafford’s return from a recurring ankle sprain.

When Davis is on the floor, he’s a clear stabilizing presence for Dallas. In 11 games this season, he’s averaged 20.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, anchoring the interior and providing reliable scoring during a period of constant lineup changes. The Mavs are 6-5 with him in the lineup, but just 4-11 when he’s sidelined.

While fans might worry, this appears more precautionary than reactionary.

ADVERTISEMENT

How will the Mavericks line up without Anthony Davis?

With Davis out, the door opens for Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall to see more minutes. Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse could also take on bigger roles. The lineup features Cooper Flagg, PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, Marshall, and Ryan Nembhard.