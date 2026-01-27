Why Is Anthony Edwards Not Playing Tonight? Timberwolves Star Misses Back-to-Back vs Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves are supposed to face off for a rematch of last night’s game, but there’s been one complication. Wolves superstar Anthony Edwards, who went off for a game-high 32 points last time, was announced to be missing tonight’s game. Here’s what happened to him, and an update on his status.

Just a few hours before tip-off, Edwards was added to the team’s injury report with a foot condition. Edwards was seen warming up before the game and appeared to be moving well, which might indicate it was a rest day. His official injury designation is “right foot injury maintenance,” referring to the infection on his toe that Edwards is dealing with.

He joins Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the injury report, who are out with a right knee and back injury respectively, with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr hoping they can be ready for the team’s next game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

According to Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski, the toe injury infection, which he dealt with earlier this year, has lingered, but it’s “nothing serious,” despite the occasional soreness. The star has missed five games this season due to either soreness or injury management on that right foot, but head coach Chris Finch previously noted that he’s “definitely improving.”

Edwards has emerged as an MVP-level player this season, and his presence will be sorely missed. He’s averaging career-highs in scoring (29.7 points per game), as well as efficiency, logging 49.9% from the floor as well as 41% from three.

For now, without him playing, keep an eye on veteran Mike Conley and reserve guard Bones Hyland to absorb the minute burden, and Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels for an increased scoring output, especially against a Warriors team missing their best as well.

Energy, Availability, and a Very Different Rematch for Anthony Edwards and Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ five-game losing streak has already tested the team’s resolve, and their margin for error keeps narrowing without Anthony Edwards. After the team’s last loss, Edwards pointed to their energy as a key factor for their poor performance, citing that the team was getting outworked over the course of their losing stretch.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hug after the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

With the All-Star break not far ahead, the urgency that defines their identity has started to fade. Beyond the box score, things are even more complicated with the emotional layer behind yesterday’s rescheduled game. Kerr described a somber, unsettling home-court atmosphere for the Wolves as the protests across Minneapolis continue. For the Wolves, the challenge remains internal.

The Warriors are managing a different tension. Despite pulling out the win on Sunday, Curry and Green aren’t playing tonight, and veterans Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton might be sitting as well, which leaves the door open for the team’s inconsistent young core, who have tried their best over the rest of the season.

Only time will tell how this game ends up, and if the Wolves can survive without their on-court leader.