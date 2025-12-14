Why Is Anthony Edwards Not Playing Tonight vs Kings? Latest Injury Update on Timberwolves Star and Expected Return

The Minnesota Timberwolves are gearing up to face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, December 14, at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Despite winning six out of their last seven games, it will be a tough outing for the Timberwolves as they are going to miss their talisman, Anthony Edwards.

The three-time All-Star has been ruled out of the contest due to soreness in his right foot. Edwards missed the last game, which they won 127-120 against the Golden State Warriors. Heading into the game, he was listed as questionable earlier, but eventually got ruled out as he isn’t fit enough to feature.

What Happened to Anthony Edwards?

In the buildup to Friday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the Minnesota Timberwolves released an injury list where Anthony Edwards was questionable for right foot soreness. Later, closer to tipoff, the shooting guard was officially ruled out of the contest.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash, the status around Edwards hasn’t changed much, and he is once again ruled out for the contest as he continues to recover from his foot issue. Even if there’s any doubt around the 24-year-old shooting guard, Minnesota will not take any risk.

The foot issue is a new concern for Ant as he has been fairly healthy throughout his NBA career. He has mostly suffered hip and ankle injuries in the past.

Overall, Edwards has been in sensational form this season, averaging 28.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals from the 20 games while shooting at 50% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc.

What is Anthony Edwards’ Injury Status and Expected Return Date?

The issue around Anthony Edwards is not something extremely serious, but the Minnesota Timberwolves aren’t taking any chances. The shooting guard is expected to return in the following game, when the Timberwolves will host the Memphis Grizzlies on December 17.

However, there’s no official update on his return date as of now.

Imago Jan 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Apart from Edwards, the Timberwolves will also miss the services of veteran guard Mike Conley, who is sidelined with an Achilles injury. There were doubts over Bones Hyland’s participation in this game as he was listed as ‘questionable’ with a bruised knee. But later, he was cleared off the injury list and will be available for selection against the Kings.

How will the Timberwolves Line Up Without Anthony Edwards?

Without Anthony Edwards, the onus will be on Julius Randle to lead the Timberwolves once again after putting up a 27-point performance against the Warriors in a 127-120 win. He will be supported by veteran NBA star Donte DiVincenzo, who will bring athleticism, scoring, and rebounding to the roster.

Depending on Bones Hyland’s fitness, he may start for the Timberwolves in Sunday’s contest. Edwards’ absence will also mean players like Terrence Shannon Jr and Jayden Clark may get more minutes on the court.