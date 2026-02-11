Why Is Austin Reaves Not Playing Tonight? Lakers Field Depleted Starting Line-Up vs Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers are navigating a tough stretch of the season. LA recently lost superstar Luka Doncic to a hamstring injury, and the team has now fallen into a middling record, losing three of their last seven. Now, as they prepare to take on the surging San Antonio Spurs tonight, they’re going to be even more shorthanded.
According to the injury report, the team will be missing both of its previously available stars, Austin Reaves and LeBron James. According to head coach JJ Redick, Reaves has not yet been cleared to play in back-to-backs following his return from a calf strain against the Brooklyn Nets a week ago.
Meanwhile, James is managing his arthritis, a case that surfaced earlier this season, and he woke up feeling sore, ruling him out tonight. He joins Marcus Smart, who also felt sore today following an ankle tweak in the fourth quarter of last night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
JJ Redick says Deandre Ayton is a game-time decision.
Austin Reaves is out because he is not yet able to play in back-to-backs since returning from the calf strain.
