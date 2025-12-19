Why Is Austin Reaves Not Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Lakers Broadcaster Drops Hopeful Injury Update

He’s the best storyline of the season and Luka’s least favorite teammate. LakeShow is obviously waiting for Austin Reaves to return. Sadly that’s not happening tonight at least. While the Lakers are playing aganst the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, AR15 remains sidelined for the second consecutive game. But it’s not completely bad news.

The official diagnosis is a calf strain in his left leg. Lakers’ medical staff expect him to be out for a week since the diagnosis.

In the early minutes of the game against Jazz, sideline reporter Mike Trudell just reminded us that the week is up. “No actual update on Reaves but tomorrow does make the week. in which they said they’re going to look at him again.”

The Lakers face their crosstown rivals, the Clippers on Saturday. And Trudell feels AR might return for that. Maybe it’s overly optimistic.

However, Reaves did join the Lakers for practice yesterday. And tomorrow he’ll be re-evaluated. We’ll know if he’s cleared for Saturday’s showdown then.

But don’t hold your breaths for his return either. A calf strain requires careful management. With a risk for re-aggravation, Reaves would likely be on a minutes restriction when he does come back.

In the meantime, Reaves’ absence is being felt as the Lakers are struggling to implement a new defensive strategy.

Lakers craving Austin Reaves’ return

The Lakers are 18-7 going into tonight’s game after beating the Phoenix Suns. But that game still exposed their defensive flaws. It was bad enough for JJ Redick to issue demands short of an ultimatum to LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Along with Reaves, the Lakers are missing Deandre Ayton to elbow soreness in his left arm too. Gabe Vincent too was questionable and has not entered the game as of the first half.

Injuries have forced the Lakers into a lineup adjustment. Marcus Smart and Jaxson Hayes are in the starting lineup. Smart’s inclusion in particular might be a reflection of the Lakers stepping up their defensive game. But the Lakers are missing much-needed depth in their rotation because of injuries.

Reaves doesn’t bring much defensive improvement to the table, a flaw he shares with Doncic. But without him, LA’s backcourt’s efficiency is halved. Before this injury, AR was averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 50.3% shooting and 36.9% from the arc.

Doncic has had 25 points so far and yet the Lakers are trailing the Jazz across three quarters. And they’re missing their best scorer in Lauri Markannen too, who is out with a groin injury for the second straight game. The Jazz have also ruled out Walker Kessler and Georges Niang as they recover from injuries.

For now we can only keep an eye out for Austin Reaves’ return to figure if the Lakers roster stabilizes.