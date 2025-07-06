Why Is Bronny James Not Playing in Lakers’ Summer League Game vs Warriors?

Sweatpants and a T-shirt. That is what Bronny James was wearing instead of practice gear when the Lakers and the Warriors squad participating in the 2025 NBA Summer League took the floor for pre-game warmups. The reason behind this was soon confirmed, as it was revealed that the 20-year-old had been taken out of the season opener. Even if Bronny is far from the best player, he did play in 27 games for the LA Lakers last season, and 18 games for their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Therefore, the main question arises: Why?

No definite answer was provided even as the matchup between the Lakers and the Warriors concluded. According to ‘The Sporting News’ reporter Billy Heyen, there is a speculation that Bronny won’t play in the California Classic portion of Summer League. Instead, he will suit up for the portion that will take place in Las Vegas once the games in California are concluded. At the same time, several people are also implying that Bronny’s absence has something to do with LeBron James’ recent troubles with the Lakers.

It was about a week ago when the NBA All-Time Scorer opted into his $52.6 million player option. Later, reports indicated that he took the player option as a way to keep all options open, as LeBron’s agent Rich Paul revealed that the player would be open to joining another team if the Lakers don’t give him a roster that could immediately win a championship.

With Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and the team focused on building a long-term roster around Luka Doncic, they are now at odds with the 40-year-old. According to Newsweek reporter Evan Massey, some people are claiming a trade might occur soon, while others think James will play out the final season on his contract and either leave for another team or retire next offseason. Either way, there is a good possibility that LeBron’s tenure with the Lakers is over.

If LeBron is traded, then Bronny might come along with his father. Benching him might be a sign that the Lakers Summer League team is attempting is learning to adapt and play without Bronny since he might exit soon. Another reason might simply be that the young player is not doing well from a health standpoint. No reports yet have indicated the player is suffering from an injury or any other ailment. However, you can never be too careful when discussing the same player who got a cardiac arrest back in July 2023.

Either way, it is a shame that fans didn’t get to see LeBron’s son during the game. Especially given how he had been going the extra mile to leave an impression in his 2nd NBA season.

Bronny James revealed focusing on eating healthy and conditioning for his 2nd NBA season: “I gotta lock in”

Bronny James recently sat down for an interview with Broderick Turner of The Los Angeles Times. In his report, Turner highlighted that Bronny endured an outsized pressure and criticism of playing last season with his father. He and LeBron made history by becoming the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game. However, the 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists he averaged didn’t show signs of a star in the making. Therefore, going into his next season, Bronny worked to improve himself.

James revealed his plan to be in “elite condition” and to “be disruptive on the defensive end” and added that “So that’s my main focus, probably why I’m getting a little leaner. But I still got 215 [pounds] on me still. So, I’m just running a lot, getting a lot of conditioning in. And then just staying on top of my diet, eating healthy, being a professional. It’s just Year 2, so I gotta lock in on the things that I didn’t know before my rookie year and being better and excel with that. Yeah, my main focus is this year, or this summer, has been being in elite condition. That’s what I’ve been talking to my coaches about.”

Nerves had taken hold of Bronny last year. After all, anyone would feel overwhelmed if they had to follow in the footsteps of their father, especially if that father is a star player like LeBron James. In the coming season, Bronny wants to keep his nerves to a side. This led him to reveal that “Last year it was a crazy environment for me to step in and produce right off the rip, like being nervous too. So, I feel like this year, I’ll be able to go out and play freely and know what I’m gonna go out and do for me and my teammates”.

Well, Bronny will only make a good impression when he is given a chance to do so. With any luck, that happens soon.