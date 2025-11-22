Why Is Chris Paul Retiring? Explaining Clippers Star’s Final Decision

Chris Paul signaled that his legendary career was nearing its end with his Instagram post on Saturday, but the confirmation still landed with weight. When ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Paul will retire at the end of the season, it prompted a moment of reflection across the league. Fans immediately revisited the milestones of CP3’s journey and, naturally, everyone wondered why now? What led Chris Paul to make this decision?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What happened leading up to Chris Paul’s retirement?

There might be more than one answer to this question, but probably the most accurate one was hidden in a statement that Chris Paul made back in July. Earlier this year, the 40-year-old, who entered the offseason as a free agent following the end of his contract with the San Antonio Spurs, indicated that he would most likely suit up for just one more season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he did not reveal it at first, when the reporters further pushed Paul, he stated that he had made this decision because of his desire to spend more time with his loved ones. “After being away from them for six years, it’s time to be present,” he said. It was one of the reasons to play close to home, and he found exactly that with the LA Clippers.

“I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself. I’ve been in the NBA for more than half of my life, which is a blessing. But these years you do not get back with your kids, with your family,” he said during the summer break.

Imago Oct 15, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) celebrates with teammates after a play during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Well, why shouldn’t he? After all, he’s only one of seven players to have appeared in 21 NBA seasons. Nonetheless, it seems now Chris Paul will try to enjoy and soak in as much as he can from the remainder of his NBA days. Meanwhile, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer gears up for his farewell tour, it seems to be the right time to take a look back at the point guard’s iconic career in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Chris Paul have an NBA championship ring?

Over the past two decades, Chris Paul has won numerous accolades in the NBA, accumulating 23,036 points and 12,532 assists. In fact, if you were to go back in time and ask him whether he would want to have such a career, he probably would’ve happily said yes. Despite that, a championship has always eluded the Point God. In fact, when he joined the Clippers this summer, he was hoping to change that reality.

Paul expected to contend for a title in L.A., the same city where he played some of his best basketball from 2011 to 2017. But what could’ve been a fairytale ending for Paul has been a disaster so far. This means his first and last NBA Finals appearance would be with the Phoenix Suns, which he made back in 2021.

That season, the point guard was an integral part of the Suns’ team that got past the likes of the Denver Nuggets and even his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers. However, in the finals, Paul and Co. came face to face with the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, against whom they lost despite taking a 2-0 lead in the series. Speaking of which, Phoenix and L.A. are just a couple of the teams that CP3 has suited up for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which teams has Chris Paul played for during his career?

Here are all the teams that Chris Paul has played for over the years:

ADVERTISEMENT

What will Chris Paul do after his retirement?

Of course, as he has already mentioned, after hanging up his shoes, Chris Paul will love to spend time with his family, especially his kids. “My son just turned 16,” he said earlier during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“My daughter is 12. The past six seasons, I’ve lived without them. I go to San Antonio, Phoenix, Golden State—they were in Houston with me—Oklahoma City… I’ve been around a few teams, but I’ve been away from them the last six years. It’s a little different. That’s the conversation.” Paul further emphasized.

Imago Image Source: X

Safe to say that once the season is wrapped up, we won’t be seeing much of CP3 around the basketball, at least for a few months. After all, given his love for the sport, he will soon return to the hardwood. Now, whether that would be for a coaching role or maybe an analyst for television, given how the league’s broadcasting is expanding? That’ll be worth watching.

What is Chris Paul’s net worth and career earnings?

Given the longevity of his career, Chris Paul has made a fortune just through his NBA paychecks alone. The Point God is among the highest-paid players in the league’s history, amassing career earnings over $400 million. This has helped big time in creating the 40-year-old’s $180 million reported net worth. Nonetheless, the money isn’t Paul’s biggest motivator but his legacy.

How has Chris Paul influenced the NBA and the point guard position?

CP3 has definitely inspired the new generation of guards through his unique gameplay. When he started hooping, point guards were usually seen as facilitators and not scorers, a role that Paul has changed through his style of play. He himself laid down the foundation of a modern point guard, who not only controls the floor but also scores.

Not just that, the 40-year-old’s vision and basketball IQ have always been off the charts, which is why he’s regarded as one of the greatest players of this generation. In fact, CP3 continually works to train the next generation through the multiple teams he runs. So, even though Chris Paul might’ve been calling it quits, his legacy will live on forever.