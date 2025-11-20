Why Is Cooper Flagg Not Playing Tonight? Injury Update, Lineup for Mavs vs. Knicks

The Dallas Mavericks are set to face the New York Knicks tonight at American Airlines Center. Unfortunately, though, just hours before tip-off, it has been announced that rookie #1 overall pick Cooper Flagg will sit out tonight’s game due to illness, and he’ll be unavailable for tonight’s matchup.

Flagg’s illness is thankfully not a structural injury, and it’s not related to incidents during previous games or practice. He wasn’t listed with the injury in previous games, and so far, has not dealt with any recurring physical issues.

This will mark the first time this season that the forward has missed a game. So far, there are no updates from the team regarding whether this is a short-term condition or flu-related. The 81-year-old isn’t the only one dealing with the illness either; forward Caleb Martin is also listed ‘questionable’ heading into this game, with neither of them participating during morning shootarounds.

What is Cooper Flagg’s injury status and expected return date?

Flagg is currently listed ‘out,’ and there’s no chance he’s going to play today. Because the issue is illness-related rather than an injury requiring evaluation or imaging, his status will likely be monitored on a day-to-day basis. The Mavs have not released an estimated date of return, but based on earlier cases, routine illness symptoms usually subside in one week.

Flagg is now the latest of various Mavs players who have been forced to sit out of matchups, with Ryan Nembhard also out tonight, as well as Kyrie Irving (knee surgery), Anthony Davis (calf strain), and Dante Exum (knee injury management). Ahead of tonight’s matchup, Dallas head coach Jason Kidd explained Nembhard’s status further, explaining, “Ryan sprained his left knee working out… Hopefully he’ll be back in 2–3 weeks.”

However, suiting up against a team that is 8-5 presently carries with it higher chances of handing an upset if the lineup for the Dallas side is not strong.

How will the Dallas Mavericks line up without Cooper Flagg?

With Flagg sidelined, the Mavericks will have to make adjustments to an already thin rotation. Thankfully, the center duo of Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford is returning tonight after missing their last matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where their absence led to Dallas being overwhelmed inside.

With them back, Dallas is expected to start Brandon Williams and Max Christie at the guard positions, with Naji Marshall replacing Flagg at the forward spot alongside PJ Washington, with either Gafford or Lively at the five.

After shootaround tonight, Gafford said that he’s “doing good,” and though his ankle is still concerning, he doesn’t expect the pain to linger. He said, “It’s going to be around a good amount throughout this first part of the season, but I feel like it’s going to get better through and through.”

On the other side, New York is expecting a return from former Dallas Maverick Jalen Brunson, who has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury. The Knicks are also missing starting forward OG Anunoby, who is sidelined with a hamstring issue, as the team searches for its first victory on the road, despite starting 8-1 at home in Madison Square Garden. New York center Mitchell Robinson is also set to play with a minutes restriction as he works his way back to full strength.

