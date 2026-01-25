Why is Mavericks vs Bucks Postponed? NBA Announces Schedule Change After Dallas’ Flight Safety Scare

In a fascinating turn of events, the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks has been postponed due to extreme weather challenges. The Mavericks were stuck on the team plane at the airport waiting to take off for their game at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday, January 25. It is reportedly a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Dallas to Milwaukee, and with a 6 p.m. scheduled tip-off, the NBA decided to postpone the game, prioritising safety and well-being.

The Mavs were on the team plan for hours as they kept in contact with the Bucks and NBA officials, discussing a potential outcome from this situation before the decision was eventually made. In the meantime, their plane was getting de-iced, per Dallas insider Brad Townsend. While the game has been postponed, it won’t be played on Monday, and the rescheduled date will be announced later by the NBA.

This comes after the NBA has already postponed the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies, given the adverse weather conditions in Tennessee, and they may be forced to do the same with this one aswell as they always aim to prioritise safety and well-being.

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory of extremely cold weather for Dallas and Fort Worth through 9 a.m. CT on Tuesday. The temperature could be as low as -10 degrees. Meanwhile, as per Fox News’ Madi Marks, almost 1,000 flights in and out of the Dallas Forth Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field have been cancelled, raising serious alarms.

The Mavericks have won four out of their last five games, showing some promise. But they are still 12th in the West and have lost their previous game against the Lakers. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to end their three-game home skid with a win over Dallas, but they have an underwhelming 9-12 home record this season.

Mavericks’ rookie Cooper Flagg ‘doubtful’ for game against the Bucks

The Dallas Mavericks have had their fair share of injury issues this season, and rookie star Cooper Flagg has taken up the responsibility of delivering consistent performances in Anthony Davis’ absence. He has been doing the heavy lifting for the Mavericks for most of this season, especially on the offense, and therefore, if he doesn’t suit up, it could be a major miss for the visitors.

Flagg is doubtful because of a left ankle injury management as the Mavs are treading carefully with his workload, given that this is the second night of a back-to-back for them. He finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists from Saturday’s game, where the Mavericks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, with the game getting postponed, the Mavericks will have more breathing space as they will again step on the court in Dallas against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, January 29.

Overall, Flagg, who is probably the favourite to win the Rookie of the Year award, is averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per contest this season while shooting 47.3% from the field.

Meanwhile, the Bucks received the biggest jolt of the season as their talisman, Giannis Antetokounmpo, revealed that he could be out for 4-6 weeks due to a right calf injury that he sustained against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter. The Bucks were struggling to fight for a postseason spot with the Greek Freak, and now their problems will only increase without his presence on the court. They are 11th in the Eastern Conference with an 18-26 record.