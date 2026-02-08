Why Is Deandre Ayton Not Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Latest Injury Update on Lakers Star

The roller coaster of a season for Deandre Ayton continues with the Los Angeles Lakers. A week ago, he had a monster double-double of 28 points and 13 rebounds on 85.5% shooting. But he failed to come close in the last three outings. Since his position in the team has been debated, the injury news before the Golden State Warriors only adds to his problems.

Just a few minutes to go before their Saturday showdown against the Warriors, Deandre Ayton was suddenly on the inactive list. Later, the reports confirmed that it was a late scratch due to knee soreness for the Lakers center. Now, it is Jaxson Hayes who replaces Ayton as the team’s starting center in San Francisco this weekend.

This is a developing story