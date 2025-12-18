Why is Deandre Ayton Not Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Latest Injury Update on Lakers Star and Expected Return

The Los Angeles Lakers’ frontcourt is facing an unexpected test on their road trip to Utah, as the team heads into Thursday’s matchup against the Jazz significantly shorthanded in the paint and on the perimeter. With key contributors sidelined just hours before tipoff, the Purple and Gold will need to lean on their depth and adjust on the fly to avoid a costly setback against a Jazz squad that’s shown recent signs of life.

The most notable absence is star center Deandre Ayton, ruled out due to left-elbow soreness, as first reported by The Athletic’s Dan Woike. The Lakers are opting for caution with the big man, who has been a cornerstone of JJ Redick’s system this season, hoping rest and load management resolve what appears to be a minor issue.

Ayton will be joined on the sidelines by guard Austin Reaves (left calf strain) and Gabe Vincent (low back soreness), further thinning an already tested rotation.

This means the Lakers are extremely shorthanded on their away trip to Utah, and the onus will be on LeBron James to step up and secure the win.

What Happened to Deandre Ayton?

Ayton previously dealt with a right knee contusion sustained during an earlier win over the Jazz in Utah (exiting that game early but returning shortly after) and missed one contest against the Miami Heat due to back spasms.

Overall, he has been exceptional for the Los Angeles Lakers, making an impact both on and off the court.

This elbow soreness is another such injury, where he will remain on the sidelines as a precautionary measure. The big man is expected to return in the upcoming game against the city rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, in a couple of days at the Intuit Dome.

Ayton has been extremely healthy this season, and therefore, this exclusion may come as a surprise to many people, but it is better to take a day off than risk something much worse.

With everything said, this is not the first time the big man has dealt with an elbow injury; he has had one before in March 2024 when he was playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers, however, will hope that it is only restricted to a single game.

What is Deandre Ayton’s Injury Status and Expected Return?

Unfortunately, there’s no timeline attached to Ayton’s left elbow soreness, but this doesn’t seem like a major concern, and Lakers coach JJ Redick expects him to return to the starting lineup in the next game against the Clippers.

Imago Nov 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Overall, in 23 games this season, Deandre Ayton has been putting up exceptional numbers. He has averaged 15.3 points on 71.0% shooting, 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 29.4 minutes per contest.

He has provided the Lakers with verticality, strengthened the defence and improved rebounding numbers.

How will the Los Angeles Lakers Line Up Without Deandre Ayton?

The Lakers will be without their starting center, Deandre Ayton, against the Utah Jazz, but that opens up the spot for Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt, who could see more minutes on the floor. Also, Maxi Kleber could have a say if he is cleared to play, as he played a big role in the Lakers’ win over the Jazz last time.