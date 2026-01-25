Why Is Nuggets vs Grizzlies Postponed? NBA Announces 2nd Consecutive Schedule Change

The game in Tennessee between the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, January 25, has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. The NBA took the call just two hours before tip-off to reschedule the game due to extreme weather conditions. Interestingly, the players were already out on the court warming up for the 1:30 p.m. MT tip-off in Memphis until they learned otherwise.

For now, the NBA has revealed “the date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.” But given the Nuggets are already in Memphis, most people are predicting that the game could be played on Monday before traveling to Detroit to face the Pistons on Tuesday.

While it is extremely rare for NBA games to be postponed due to weather, given the intense snowfall in Memphis, the league felt it was better for the fans and the players to stay off the road in such situations.

Interestingly, this is the second game getting postponed in as many games, though for very different reasons. The NBA postponed Saturday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves after federal officers fatally shot a man in Minneapolis close to the game’s venue, Target Center.

The Nuggets, without their talisman Nikola Jokic, were heading to Tennessee on a two-game winning streak, having won away from home against the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks in the last couple of days. They apparently had a tough schedule of reaching Memphis and playing an early game on Sunday, so the postponement surprisingly works in their favor.

The postponement works in the Denver Nuggets’ favor

The Denver Nuggets have held their own brilliantly this season despite suffering several injury issues to some of their starting players. The biggest setback was Nikola Jokic‘s injury when he suffered a knee hyperextension. He is yet to return to action, but the Nuggets are still holding onto the third spot in the West with a 31-15 record.

For now, the Nuggets are in Memphis waiting for the NBA’s official rescheduling of the game, but this suits them as they are coming off back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday and had an early tip-off on Sunday, but now they will get an extra day’s rest before flying out to Detroit to face the Pistons on Tuesday.

However, before this postponement, the Nuggets’ head coach, David Adelman, was extremely frustrated with the schedule and all the traveling involving a team that is already shorthanded with injuries. “I’m just going to say this, and this is not me complaining. But, we go back to back in Milwaukee, playing an 8:30 game, central time, and now we’re playing an afternoon game on Sunday,” Adelman said. “…And if we’re playing at 8 o’clock on Sunday night or 7 o’clock, it does change things, because the prep changes. And, you know, we have to fly down to Memphis tonight because of the weather, and all those factors matter if you play a guy or not.”

The Nuggets are already suffering from injuries with Jokic sidelined due to knee hyperextension, while others, such as Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Christian Braun (ankle), and Cam Johnson (knee) were all out for this game against the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, backup center Jonas Valanciunas, who has returned from a calf injury, was listed as questionable along with Peyton Watson and Jamal Murray.