Why Is Draymond Green Not Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Jazz Starting Line-Up Reviewed

The Utah Jazz just lost to the Lakers, but that defeat felt a little unfair: missed fouls on Marcus Smart and Maxi Kleber in the final two minutes could’ve swung the game their way. Now, facing the Warriors, Utah has a better shot. With Draymond Green out, there’s less chance of late-game fouls tipping the scales, giving them a cleaner path. Play smart, stay aggressive, and this time the scoreboard might finally match their effort.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Warriors insider Dalton Johnson shared the update on X: “Draymond Green had an MRI on his foot that came back clear. He’s out tonight and questionable for Wednesday against the Rockets @NBCSWarriors.” Green got hurt when Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan fell on him during a scramble for a loose ball in Friday’s 127–123 home loss.

Draymond Green has already had a rough start to the season, missing two games for the Warriors. Despite battling an illness, he suited up in Friday’s 127–123 loss to the Trail Blazers, showing off his usual energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season, he’s putting up 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and even knocking down 1.6 threes per game in nearly 29 minutes of action. But his latest midfoot injury has the team and fans on edge, as more serious sprains can sometimes need surgery, though most can be managed without it.

For context, look at Jarred Vanderbilt’s 2024 foot injury with the Lakers. Initially expected to miss three to four weeks, his midfoot sprain ended up being season-ending. While Green’s scan came back clear, the Warriors haven’t released a timeline for his return, and further tests may be needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the Warriors’ woes, Green won’t be the only key player missing against the Jazz. Al Horford and Jonathan Kuminga are also out, forcing Golden State to shuffle their lineup.

Golden State Warriors Utah Jazz Stephen Curry Keyonte George Moses Moody Ace Bailey Gary Payton II Svi Mykhailiuk Jimmy Butler Jusuf Nurkic Quentin Post Lauri Markkanen

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Will the Warriors stick to small-ball against the giants?

The Golden State Warriors have been chasing their old magic, hoping to add a fifth championship in the Stephen Curry era. On paper, the roster looks competitive, but this season hasn’t clicked yet. Sitting at 9-9 and coming off three straight losses, the Warriors are gearing up to face the Utah Jazz on Monday but they’ll be missing key players, which makes the big question even bigger: can small-ball still work?

Back when Golden State started stacking championships over a decade ago, size didn’t matter much. They thrived with up-tempo play, endless 3-pointers, and boards fought by shorter, quicker players, rarely needing anyone taller than 6’7 or 6’8. Fast forward to 2025, and even the Warriors know that sometimes size counts. Friday night against Portland, the league’s shortest team, was a wake-up call: bigger, longer players dominated the glass and exposed Golden State’s limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday’s matchup with Utah promises more of the same. The Jazz boast a towering frontline: 6’11 Jusuf Nurkic, 7’1 Lauri Markkanen, and 6’9 Ace Bailey. Looking ahead to Wednesday, Houston, despite missing Kevin Durant, also packs height, with three 6-11 players ready to test Golden State’s small lineup. While the Warriors have seen success running smaller lineups, their recent struggles show the risk, leaving Steve Kerr with a tricky puzzle: stick to the small-ball formula or finally adjust for size?