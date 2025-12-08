brand-logo
Why Is Draymond Green Not Playing Tonight vs Bulls? Latest Injury Update on Warriors Star

ByHarshita Saxena

Dec 7, 2025 | 6:17 PM CST

Golden State rolled into Chicago on Sunday carrying a balanced 12–12 record, but the headline again was Draymond Green sitting out. The sheet says it’s a right mid-foot sprain, his second straight game missed, but there’s a little more going on than just soreness. 

Athletics’ Anthony Slater reported on X, “Steve Kerr said sitting Draymond Green and Al Horford tonight in Chicago is precautionary. Warriors don’t play again until Friday. ‘Makes sense to give them four days before the next game. Let’s be safe.'”

(This is a developing story…) 

