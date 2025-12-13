Why Is Franz Wagner Not Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Latest Injury Update on Magic Star and Expected Return

The Orlando Magic will face a tough test against the New York Knicks on Saturday, December 13, in the semifinal of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas. It will be a tough game for Orlando, mainly because of the absence of their star player, Franz Wagner. The 23-year-old forward is out of contention for Saturday’s game against the Knicks and may miss two to four weeks of action. This naturally generated a lot of curiosity about the development.

What Happened to Franz Wagner?

Franz Wagner suffered a concerning lower leg injury in the Orlando Magic‘s 100-106 defeat against the New York Knicks last week. The prodigious forward was moving to defend when a foul from Ariel Hukporti saw Franz land awkwardly on the court. He immediately clutched his knee in agony, and the Magic fans felt shivers down their spine.

“You never want to see anybody go down, but that hurt my heart watching him hit the floor,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters right after Franz’s injury against the Knicks last Sunday. “I’m just praying everything is going to be OK with him.”

However, what was thought of as a serious injury at first, later it was later diagnosed as only a high left ankle sprain, with reports suggesting that he will be out for a few weeks and may return to full fitness by the first week of January, 2026.

Franz was experiencing a sensational 2025-26 season where he featured in all 23 games, averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists at 49% shooting from the floor. When his partner in crime, Paolo Banchero, was sidelined with a groin issue, the German took the onus on himself and delivered some great performances.

However, this is not the first time he has had an injury. He suffered a torn right oblique last season, which kept him out of action for 20 games.

What is Franz Wagner’s injury status and expected return date?

Most people thought the worst when he landed with a thud in New York and was later holding his leg in pain. However, after running MRI scans on his left leg, it was reported that Franz Wagner has avoided a major injury with no structural damage, and it is a sprain that will keep him out for a few weeks.

Ankle sprains take time, as teams also tend to ease the player into action on his return from such an injury. Therefore, he should be available in the first week of January 2026.

Despite the severity of the injury, he will miss a considerable number of games. However, he hopes to get back on court against the Indiana Pacers on January 5, 2026, at home in Orlando.

How will the Orlando Magic line up without Franz Wagner?

Franz Wagner started the season in sublime form, and even with Banchero’s return from injury, he won’t be able to fill up that space left open by the German forward. Right from his variations in offence to his secondary ball handling and playmaking, Franz has evolved into a cornerstone for the franchise.

In his absence, Jamhal Mosley will look to hand heavy minutes to Anthony Black and rookie forward Tristan Da Silva. Until now, Black has started all the games in his absence, and we expect the versatile guard to do the same against the Knicks in Las Vegas.

Desmond Bane‘s role will also drastically increase as he is one of the most experienced players at the franchise right now, and he is also in scintillating form with three 37-point performances in the last six games.