“Why Is It That an Athlete Has to Rush?”: Rich Paul Fires Back After Adam Silver Urges LeBron James to Decide His New Team

As speculation around LeBron James continues to dominate headlines, the frustration is growing. Stephen A. Smith quipped that the Lakers superstar should launch a sitcom over his drawn-out decision, while NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is eager for the saga to end. Still, LeBron has no intention of speeding things up, as his agent recently explained why the four-time champion will decide on his own timeline.

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“No one, I’ll say it again, none of these people know anything,” Rich Paul said on his podcast with Max Kellerman. “Nobody knows anything, and I say that respectfully. Because we haven’t made it to where anybody knows anything. So I think it’s important for people to understand. We’re not making this about attention and spectacle. It’s not about a decision or anything like that. He has a choice to make. He has a business choice to make.

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“We’re not going to sit here and decide or allow someone else to decide when he makes that decision or that choice. It’s a business choice that he’s making, and I think as an athlete, why is it that an athlete has to rush his choice? From a business perspective, you were making a choice between high-level jobs, and you’ve earned the right. You’re a big-time executive that’s with an unbelievable, arguably the best resume in the history of your job. Who’s rushing you? Nobody.”

LeBron James previously stated that he wants to compete but also enjoy his last chapter. Although financials weren’t a big factor, money matters. As he enters the league for the unprecedented 24th season, he is guaranteed to sell out shirts and arenas. Last year he earned $52 million; this year no team can match that valuation.

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Teams touted as potential next stops like Miami, Cleveland, the 76ers, and the Warriors can offer a veteran minimum contract. That’s a massive drop for any player, let alone LeBron James.

That’s why Rich Paul wants to make the best decision possible for his client, despite the commissioner’s comments.

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“We have to finish up the schedule, and where LeBron plays affects the schedule,” Silver admitted during an on-stage conversation with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin. “So I would like him to make his announcement already, so we can finish the schedule. Because as you might imagine, the teams are calling us, the networks are calling us, and everybody wants to lock in the schedule. It will influence how we set the schedule, opening week, Christmas Day, etc. So I need him to make a decision.”

Silver is not wrong; media and major broadcasters will want LeBron James as a marquee star for advertising. However, the public plea from the commissioner isn’t going to change 22-time All-Star’s timeline.

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“This is one thing I can say with confidence,” veteran NBA insider Brian Windhorst confidently stated. “LeBron does not care about holding the league up with his schedule. He will make them wait until he is good and ready to make a decision.”