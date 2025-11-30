Why Is Jaime Jaquez Jr Not Playing Tonight? Miami Heat vs Pistons Starting Line-Up Revealed

The Miami Heat received unfortunate news ahead of their matchup against the Detroit Pistons today: Jaime Jaquez Jr. will be sitting out tonight’s game due to a groin injury. The Heat confirmed their decision in their final injury report ahead of their game, marking Jaquez’s first missed game this season.

What Happened to Jaime Jaquez Jr.?

Jaquez has been downgraded to ‘out’ after initially being listed as ‘questionable’ with a right groin strain earlier today, the same injury that he played through against the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week. This new update suggests that the team is opting for caution to avoid a longer term setback for JJJ.

Miami didn’t provide specific details beyond his designation, but groin strains are sensitive injuries which can worsen quickly if rushed.

NBA players are experiencing a notable rise in soft tissue injuries this season, with key stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaquez Jr. suffering groin strains. This trend is part of a broader increase in soft tissue issues such as hamstring and calf strains among NBA players, raising concerns about the impact of the game’s pace, wear and tear, and player workload.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a low-grade left groin strain in mid-November 2025 which sidelined him for about two weeks.

This groin strain has been a recurring issue for JJJ, first limiting his preparation during the 2024-25 preseason. It follows a similar pattern of soft-tissue problems: in the 2024 playoffs, a strained right hip flexor forced him to miss at least one game, while early in the 2024-25 regular season, he was sidelined briefly by a stomach flu.

Ankle injuries have also plagued him, dating back to his college days, with occasional flare-ups persisting into his NBA career.

So far, there’s no clear indication that the injury occurred during a moment in-game.

What Is Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s Injury Status and Expected Return Date?

Jaquez is officially listed as ‘out’ for tonight’s game. The Heat have not shared a formal timeline for his return. Him missing time is also a massive blow to Miami‘s bench rotation; Jaquez has emerged as a major piece under the team’s new system with consultant Noah LaRoche, and is having the best year of his career, averaging 16.2 points on 53% from the field along with 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in just over 29 minutes.

Erik Spoelstra has acknowledged the challenges posed by the team’s rigorous schedule this season, highlighting the strain it has put on the players. “I feel for guys that, one, either might not be playing or that have less minutes and a little bit of a changed role than what it’s been”.

Groin strain recovery time depends on the severity of the injury. According to the Cleveland Clinic, most mild to moderate groin strains typically heal within about a month or two, while more severe strains may take several months to fully recover. However, given that he was just listed as ‘questionable’ earlier, it’s unlikely Jaquez will miss too much time.

How Will the Heat Line Up Without Jaime Jaquez Jr.?

With Jaquez set to miss time, the bench wing rotation is set to undergo changes. Head coach Erik Spoelstra is likely to lean heavily on Simone Fontecchio, Nikola Jovic, and Pelle Larsson to provide both size and shooting, but Jaquez’s ability to penetrate off the dribble by using his big frame is hard to replicate.

Other than Jaquez, however, all of the Heat’s main roster is available. Terry Rozier is not with the team due to the ongoing sports betting investigation, while Kasparas Jakucionis, Jahmir Young, and Vladislav Goldin are with the team’s G-League affiliate.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 11, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) shoots ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter (12) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports

Considering this, the team is likely to continue with their starting lineup from last game: Tyler Herro and Davion Mitchell at the guard spots, Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins at forward, and Bam Adebayo at the five.

This lineup features shooting from all five spots and the ability to dribble and penetrate, collapsing defenses.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons are dealing with injuries of their own. On the second night of a back-to-back, the Pistons are missing stalwart center and breakout player Jalen Duren due to a lower leg contusion, as well as Bobi Klintman (ankle) and Marcus Sasser (hip impingement).

The Pistons are two losses removed from a franchise-record 13-game win streak, and will look to regain their momentum against the Heat.

Expect Detroit to start Cade Cunningham and Duncan Robinson at the guard spots, Ausar Thompson and Tobias Harris at forward, and Isaiah Stewart replacing Duren at five.

Jaden Ivey is still making his way back into the rotation after most of last season and the beginning of this season due to injuries, and will be expected to slot in next to Cunningham once his condition gets better.