Why Is Jalen Brunson Not Playing Tonight vs Heat? Latest Injury Update on Knicks Star and Expected Return

Tonight, as the New York Knicks face off against the Miami Heat for a rematch of last Friday’s NBA Cup game, they’ll be missing their floor general. Despite being spotted warming up before the game, Jalen Brunson will be sitting out of the game. So, what exactly did happen to the Knicks’ Point Guard?

What Happened to Jalen Brunson?

During the Knicks’ matchup against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, the star guard rolled his ankle on a hard drive in the fourth quarter. After the game, Brunson was seen leaving the arena in a walking boot and using crutches, a precautionary measure due to the soreness he felt.

It was later confirmed that Jalen suffered a Grade 1 sprain, without any structural damage. Though the injury is not considered to be severe, Brunson has experienced minor ankle issues in past seasons. Though there isn’t a official timetable for his return, him accompanying the Knicks on the trip to Miami tonight leaves the door open for him coming back on the court before.

Mikal Bridges, before the game tonight, said, “Just mental toughness… Just going through pain – I know a lot of guys be in pain and some guys sit out longer than usual. But I think it’s just mental toughness to get through it. You ain’t gotta be 100 percent out there. He’s got that.”

What Is Jalen Brunson’s Injury Status and Expected Return Date?

Brunson’s status for tonight’s game is out, and he remains on a day-to-day evaluation schedule. His appearance on the court before the game signals progress, but it’s not known if he has resumed full-speed movement or contact work.

Grade 1 ankle sprains usually carry a short timeline, between 3-10 days, depending on how quickly the swelling subsides. If he continues tending upward, he could be back as soon as against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

How Will the Knicks Line Up Without Jalen Brunson?

Apart from Brunson, Knicks forward OG Anunoby is also sidelined as he deals with a hamstring strain, and will be reevaluated later this month. With two key starters sitting out, the Knicks have started Miles McBride and Landry Shamet in the backcourt, with Mikal Bridges being moved to the forward spot alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mitchell Robinson starting at center, signaling a need for size in absence of Brunson, their lead scorer.

Shamet and Towns both had key performances in Friday’s matchup against the Heat, scoring 36 and 39 points each to carry the Knicks to a 140-132 win, holding off Norman Powell and Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s combined 61 points. Now, without their floor general, the team will look to recreate that massive scoring performance to take out the vengeful Heat.

Miles McBride has also been a key connecting piece for New York, with the team scoring a hyper-efficient 125.7 points per 100 possessions in the minutes with McBride and without Brunson. How will coach Mike Brown and the Knicks play in the absence of one of their key stars?