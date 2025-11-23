Why Is Jaren Jackson Jr. Not Playing Tonight? Mavericks vs Grizzlies Starting Line-Up Reviewed

Memphis rolls into Dallas on Saturday with a bigger bench than starting lineup, and one of the biggest names out? Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies, still riding the high from a 137–96 blowout of the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, will have to figure out how to replace their star forward.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Underdog NBA confirmed on X, “Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle) ruled out Saturday,” adding another key name to Memphis’ growing injury list.

Jackson has been quietly productive this season, averaging 17.9 points (52nd in the league) while pulling down 5.3 rebounds (80th) and handing out 1.5 assists (150+) per game. He’s also been efficient, knocking down 47% of his shots (85th), making him a key piece Memphis will sorely miss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson Jr. sustained the right ankle injury during Tuesday’s 111–101 loss to the Spurs. The 26-year-old forward had logged 33 minutes in that game, putting up 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists, though his shooting was a bit off at 8-for-20 from the field and 2-for-7 from three.

His absence adds to the Grizzlies’ growing injury list, leaving the team shorthanded as they head to Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Memphis (5–11) is hoping to keep the momentum from Thursday’s blowout win over the Sacramento Kings, a 137–96 victory fueled by Santi Aldama.

The 23-year-old forward led the charge with 29 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 28 minutes, shooting 11-of-18 from the field and 5-of-11 from deep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jock Landale also chipped in 21 points and six rebounds off the bench, helping the Grizzlies dominate despite missing key stars.

Memphis will be without not just Jackson and Ja Morant, who is still out with a right calf strain, but also Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Javon Small.

With so many absences, players like Vince Williams Jr. and Jaylen Wells could see larger roles as the Grizzlies try to keep the season on track.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Dallas will also have to manage its injury situation carefully if it wants to capitalize on the weakened Grizzlies squad.

The final lineup for tonight shakes out like this:

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas Mavericks Memphis Grizzlies Brandon Williams Cedric Coward Max Christie Vince Williams Jr. Cooper Flagg Jaylen Wells PJ Washington Jr. Santi Aldama Daniel Gafford Zach Edey

Mavericks eye a win despite injury chaos

The Mavericks (5–12) have been struggling early in the season as well, and Saturday’s matchup gives them a chance to halt the slide.

Both teams are eyeing a win to climb out of the bottom tier of the Western Conference, but with numerous players sidelined, rotations will be tested, and bench roles could be more significant than usual.

The Mavs know a thing or two about running into bad luck with injuries, and this season has been no different. Kyrie Irving is still out, Anthony Davis can barely stay on the floor, Dereck Lively keeps coming and going, and Daniel Gafford and Dante Exum haven’t been able to help much either.

That leaves a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of players like PJ Washington and Naji Marshall, who have to keep the team moving while half the roster is missing. It’s like trying to carry a basketball team with one arm tied behind your back.

Washington has seen it all and knows the drill: stick to your principles, keep grinding, and don’t let one tough game or loss derail the bigger picture.

“Things will turn. It’s not gonna rain forever,” Washington said, a mindset that gives Dallas hope against Memphis, even while missing key stars.