Why Is Jonathan Kuminga Not Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Latest Injury Update on Warriors Star and Expected Return

BySiddharth Rawat

Jan 2, 2026 | 9:26 PM EST

The Golden State Warriors are struggling to stay afloat, and now face the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. Unfortunately for them, the matchup is going to be harder than expected because forward Jonathan Kuminga has been ruled out of tonight’s game with a back injury.

What Happened to Jonathan Kuminga?

Kuminga has already been sitting out games due to DNPs and injuries, and his status was called into question late tonight. He was added to the injury report due to lower back soreness, initially listed as ‘questionable,’ before being ruled out entirely. This is the first time he has had to sit out due to a back injury this season, and it is likely not a serious issue.

What Is Jonathan Kuminga’s Injury Status?

Kuminga’s current status is ‘out,’ and he’s not going to play tonight. However, there’s no statements from the team on his injury or return timeline.

