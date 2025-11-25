Why Is Kevin Durant Not Playing Tonight? Suns-Rockets Starting Line-Up Reviewed

Tonight’s matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns was supposed to be a key date for Kevin Durant, for whom it would’ve marked his first return to the city since his contentious trade last season. However, unfortunately, Durant is set to miss tonight’s matchup. So, what happened?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Veteran NBA Insider Shams Charania announced yesterday that Durant would miss tonight’s matchup as well as Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors as he tends to a family matter. Neither Durant nor Charania has spoken about the exact nature of the matter, but it has led to some speculation, including one from a local source.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Gambodaro of Arizona Sports 98.7FM gave a surprising, yet an update about the Rockets’ star that would excite the fans.

“Somebody told him KD is becoming a father. He wasn’t reporting but that’s just what he heard,” he said.

Despite making it clear that this was not an official report and adding that he didn’t verify the report, the rumor quickly spread, causing confusion about Durant‘s status.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there’s no evidence to prove this report is true. KD is currently single. The Rockets star previously dated Monica Wright, but the couple called off their engagement in 2014, and the forward has remained single ever since.

With Durant’s offseason addition, the Rockets have elevated themselves to true title contention, even with Fred VanVleet out for the season with a torn ACL. Houston currently sits at a 10-4 record, with the best offensive rating in the league at 124.4, and the second-best net rating in the league at 10.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With Durant out, the team has opted for a small lineup, moving up Reed Sheppard and Josh Okogie from the bench for their guard spots, moving Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. down one spot each to at forward, and Alperen Sengun holding it down in the paint, with Steven Adams moving back to the bench against the faster Suns.

The Suns have countered to deal with setbacks of their own, as Mark Williams and Ryan Dunn join Grayson Allen and Jalen Green on the injury report. Phoenix is starting Devin Booker and Jordan Goodwin at guard, Dillon Brooks and Royce O’Neale at forward, and moving center Nick Richards to the starting lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devin Booker Reflects on Kevin Durant’s Absence in Rockets-Suns

Before the game, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was concerned about Durant.

“I hope everything is OK with his family first,” he said, but added afterward, “but yeah, I would love a matchup with him.” Booker didn’t hide that facing Durant, now with the Houston Rockets after the biggest trade of the offseason, is something he circles on his mental calendar.

Imago Oct 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That desire is tied to unfinished business. Booker, before the season started, was open about how the last two seasons never reached the highs expected with the trio of him, Durant, and Bradley Beal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was tough not getting where we wanted to with Kevin… two guys I have high respect for and always will,” he said, looking back at the failed partnership.

Even then, Booker highlighted that the disconnect between them wasn’t personal, just on the court. “I don’t think anybody had problems with each other off the court,” he said. That’s what lingers for Booker. “It’ll always be a disappointment to me to not do what we all sought out to do.” While Devin hopes that Durant is well off the court, he’s waiting for the matchup that will finally put a full stop to the story they never finished together. Share your thoughts in the comments below.