Why Is LaMelo Ball Not Playing? Hornets vs Jazz Starting Line-Up Reviewed

Fans had their fingers crossed as the Charlotte Hornets hit the floor against the Utah Jazz, desperate to end their three-game skid. What’s been even more alarming is how those losses have piled up, each by double digits, exposing a defense that’s now among the league’s worst with a 119.6 rating. Through it all, LaMelo Ball has been the team’s pulse, sparking their offense every time he’s on the court. The numbers say it all: the Hornets score 25.8 more points per 100 possessions with him running the show. So when his name appeared on the injury list, hearts across Charlotte collectively sank.

The Hornets’ official X account dropped the update fans were dreading: “LaMelo Ball (right ankle impingement) will miss his first game of the season. He was downgraded and is out tonight. This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Charlotte Hornets. 🤕”

The silver lining? He hasn’t been ruled out entirely: a sign that his return could come as soon as the next game. And to brighten things further, there’s some encouraging news from the other end: “Ryan Kalkbrenner was upgraded and he’s available.”

LaMelo Ball has opened the season on a strong note, putting up 23.3 points, 9.8 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the field. But that right ankle continues to be a concern. Earlier this year, Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery to fix an ankle starin and it’s starting to look like the same issue might be flaring up again.

With LaMelo Ball sidelined, the Charlotte Hornets had to shuffle their cards and the new-look starting five tells a story of both opportunity and urgency.

Leading the charge is Collin Sexton, who steps into a bigger role after limited minutes against Minnesota. Known for his attacking mindset, Sexton’s aggressiveness at the rim has been one of Charlotte’s few constants this season, his 5.8 free throw attempts per game lead the Hornets.

Next in line is rookie Sion James from Duke, starting for only the second time in his young career. In his first outing against the Magic, he made his presence felt across the board adding 8 points, 4 rebounds, a helper, and a steal, the kind of spark Charlotte will be counting on tonight.

Kon Knueppel has hit a cold stretch after his hot shooting start. The rookie opened his career going 16-of-30 from deep but has struggled recently, making only 2-of-12 threes over the last two games. The Hornets will be hoping he rediscovers that early rhythm soon.

Miles Bridges continues to shine offensively. He dropped 30 points last night, including six three-pointers, and is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc this season, well above his 34.1% career average.

Finally, Ryan Kalkbrenner is cleared to play after his availability was in question due to personal reasons. The rookie center brings 7 rebounds and 2.6 “stocks” (steals plus blocks) per game, a much-needed presence against a big Utah frontcourt.

As for the Jazz, they’ll roll out a lineup featuring Keyonte George, Svi Mykhailiuk, Lauri Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, and Jusuf Nurkic, a balanced mix of shooting, size, and strength to counter Charlotte’s new look.

Utah Jazz shake up the frontcourt

The Utah Jazz shook things up before facing the Charlotte Hornets, unveiling their first major lineup change of the season. What looked like a routine game suddenly became a test of adaptability for head coach Will Hardy, who decided to tweak his frontcourt rotation in a bid to spark fresh energy. Gone were Kyle Filipowski and Walker Kessler from the starting mix, in came Taylor Hendricks and Jusuf Nurkic, each stepping in for very different reasons.

The adjustment began with necessity. Kessler, Utah’s usual anchor in the paint, was sidelined with a shoulder injury, a first for him this season. That opened the door for veteran Jusuf Nurkic to slide into the starting center role, offering a steadier hand and experience to a young lineup.

But the real surprise came at power forward, where Hardy handed rookie Taylor Hendricks his first start of the year. Hendricks’ promotion wasn’t about injury, it was about intent. Hardy was looking for more defensive bite and mobility, something the Jazz have been missing in recent outings.

For Filipowski, the timing couldn’t have been worse. After seeing just ten minutes of action in Utah’s previous game against Phoenix and drawing Hardy’s visible frustration over the team’s lack of effort, the rookie found himself moved to the bench. His early-season averages of 6.4 points and 4.4 rebounds showed promise, but inconsistency and energy lapses caught up to him.

Whether this change is temporary or a message from the coaching staff remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Utah’s frontcourt just got a serious shake-up, and all eyes are on how Hendricks and Nurkic handle their moment in the spotlight.