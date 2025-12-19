brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Why Is Lauri Markkanen Not Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Latest Injury Update on Jazz Star

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 18, 2025 | 9:13 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Why Is Lauri Markkanen Not Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Latest Injury Update on Jazz Star

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 18, 2025 | 9:13 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Tonight, the Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Delta Center, hoping to extend a three-game winning streak after beating the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks. However, the team has hit an unfortunate setback. Star forward Lauri Markkanen is missing tonight’s game with an injury.

According to the team, Markkanen was previously listed as ‘questionable’ on the injury report and was downgraded to out with a groin injury. This is a maintenance day for Markkanen, a common occurrence he has experienced frequently during the 2024-25 season, and he is expected to return to the lineup against the Orlando Magic.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been having a bounce-back season this year, averaging a career-high 27.8 points per game,7 rebounds, and a steal each. He has led the Jazz to 10 wins in 25 games, a solid improvement from last year’s record so far, but with him out, their competitiveness is in jeopardy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved