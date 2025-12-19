Why Is Lauri Markkanen Not Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Latest Injury Update on Jazz Star

Tonight, the Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Delta Center, hoping to extend a three-game winning streak after beating the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks. However, the team has hit an unfortunate setback. Star forward Lauri Markkanen is missing tonight’s game with an injury.

According to the team, Markkanen was previously listed as ‘questionable’ on the injury report and was downgraded to out with a groin injury. This is a maintenance day for Markkanen, a common occurrence he has experienced frequently during the 2024-25 season, and he is expected to return to the lineup against the Orlando Magic.

He has been having a bounce-back season this year, averaging a career-high 27.8 points per game,7 rebounds, and a steal each. He has led the Jazz to 10 wins in 25 games, a solid improvement from last year’s record so far, but with him out, their competitiveness is in jeopardy.