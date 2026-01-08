Why Is LeBron James Not Playing Tonight? JJ Redick Takes Major Decision Before Lakers-Spurs

Tonight, as the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to face off against the San Antonio Spurs in a marquee nationally televised game, one key name is set to miss the game. LeBron James has been ruled out of tonight’s injury due to a mix of sciatica and foot arthritis. Here’s the latest on his status.

What Happened to LeBron James?

James has spent most of this season dealing with a case of sciatica on his right side, something he developed in the offseason and was sidelined with, missing the start of the NBA season for the first time in his career. He missed the first 14 games of the Lakers’ season, and has missed a few back-to-backs to manage the injury.

Other than the case of sciatica, he is also dealing with an arthritis diagnosis in his left foot joint, revealed in early December 2025. According the Lakers insider Dave McMenamin, head coach JJ Redick said that he hoped that James would be able to play back-to-backs at some point in the season, but that the left foot was bothering him after the team’s last game.

What Is LeBron James’ Injury Status?

The current injury designation for James is ‘out.’ After being listed ‘questionable’ earlier in the day, and was ruled out ahead of the game against the Spurs. This is likely due to tonight’s matchup being the second of a back-to-back following one against the New Orleans Pelicans.

James has missed just one back-to-back since his return, along with an earlier game against the Pelicans in November. Since this absence is the result of maintenance of the now 41-year-old veteran, he’s not expected to be out for long, and should be back for the Lakers’ next game against the Milwaukee Bucks at home.

How Will the Los Angeles Lakers Line Up Without James?

Without James, the team might elect to go smaller, starting two-way guard Nick Smith Jr. or sharpshooting forward Dalton Knecht alongside Luka Doncic, Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia, and Deandre Ayton. Both have been solid on offense for the team so far, but their presence only compounds the Lakers’ defensive flaws.

Another choice is Jarred Vanderbilt, a defensive minded forward with a high motor, but his lacking offense might be another sore point for a team that has no identity right now.

One consequence of missing tonight’s game for James that fans might not realize at first is that this is the 17th absence for the forward this season.

That number is important because of a recent change in league rules over the last few years: to qualify for regular season honors, including awards such as Most Valuable Player or Defensive Player of the Year, as well as the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams, players must play 65 games at minimum.

With tonight marking the 17th time James has missed a game, he now has no margin for error when it comes to game absences if he wishes to make an All-NBA team, or if the historic streak of 21-straight All-NBA selections will come to an end.

With James already having broken the well-known 10-point streak earlier this season, that might not be out of the question, especially if the Lakers want to preserve him for the playoffs. Only time will tell if James continues to make history, or if the record comes to an end this season.