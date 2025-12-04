Why Is Luka Doncic Not Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Explaining Lakers Star’s Departure to Slovenia for Personal Reasons

Luka Doncic has been instrumental for the Lakers’ 15-5 record this season. The Slovenian is controlling the tempo with explosive performances night after night. However, he won’t be available for the team’s first of a three-game road trip. Despite his importance to the team, Doncic simply couldn’t miss traveling back home.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Some matters are just bigger than basketball.

Doncic has returned to Slovenia for personal reasons. He has been ruled out of the contest against the Raptors. But why is he back home in the middle of the season? It’s an incredibly touching reason. Luka Doncic has travelled back home to watch the birth of his second child with fiancée Anamaria Goltes. According to Greg’s Court on X, the pair have welcomed a daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes just days after the couple celebrated their firstborn’s second birthday. The reason for his excused absence is completely understandable. During the long NBA season, Luka Doncic remains away from his family. Under such scrutinous lights, the All-Star guard is already making incredible adjustments to pursue his professional career. But some moments you just can’t miss.

As of right now, there’s no exact update on when the Lakers superstar will be back. He will surely miss the road trip opener against the Raptors, with his participation against the Boston Celtics also in doubt. Doncic has been a lethal force for the Lakers this season, playing the best basketball of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 16 games, the 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 35.3 points. That includes a current stretch of seven consecutive games of scoring 30+. He’s the heartbeat of the Lakers’ system, forming a prolific backcourt tandem with Austin Reaves. His magnetic presence on the floor will be missed against the Raptors.

But so far, the Lakers have managed to get some good results without their cornerstone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

JJ Redick and the Lakers’ time to define their season

So far, the Lakers have only played four games without Luka Doncic this season. They have won three, largely because of Austin Reaves’ breathtaking ascent. In three games without his backcourt partner, Reaves has averaged 40 points and 10 assists for the Lakers. However, the Purple and Gold have lost some confidence since then.

Notably, their loss against the Phoenix Suns wasn’t just the system going wrong. Aside from Doncic, nobody could really combat the Suns’ physicality and insufferable defense. LeBron James, at 40, has started to display a decline, but has yet to play without Luka Doncic this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

That understandably will lead to JJ Redick shifting the system a little bit. Having three imperious ball handlers allows the Lakers’ head coach to make these adjustments. Without Doncic, LeBron James could be utilised as a playmaker rather than the off-ball threat that he has been to begin the season. Austin Reaves will be expected to play his natural game, finding his spots to be aggressive and push the ball.

Imago Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick at a press conference at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But although the Lakers have the tools to line up without Luka Doncic, they will be facing one of the best defenses in the league against the Raptors. The Lakers must manage pressure well and avoid forcing turnovers the way they did against the Phoenix Suns. When the Lakers take care of the ball and avoid lethargic errors, they have an outstanding offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also be vital for the Lakers’ rotation players to contribute without Doncic. It will take multiple individuals to make up for Doncic’s output. Expect Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton, and Jake LaRavia to have a much active role in scoring the ball.

The Lakers have done well to adjust without their ace in four games. And with the team really wanting to make amends for their last performance, they will be determined to ensure Doncic gets more good news in the morning.