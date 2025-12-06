Why Is Luka Doncic Out vs Celtics? JJ Redick Drops Return Update

Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Toronto Raptors, but something felt off. The game was down to the wire, and though the Lakers managed to close out the game, the cushion they built during November can disappear quickly. Without superstar offensive engine Luka Doncic, every possession looks heavier, and today, head coach JJ Redick issued an update on his status.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“JJ Redick says Luka Doncic will be back with the Lakers ‘soon,’” NBA insider Dave McMenamin reported ahead of their match with the Boston Celtics tonight. “[Redick] did not rule out him playing in Philadelphia on Sunday, calling it a ‘possibility.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Doncic has been away from the team, citing ‘personal reasons’ as he goes to Slovenia for the birth of his second child, something no one in the organization would rush him back from. But the problem is that personal travel, recovery, and most importantly, time zone swings don’t don’t operate on NBA scheduling.

There’s no structured timetable for his return, which means that the Lakers could be forced to rely on a seemingly declining LeBron James and an overburdened Austin Reaves. In fact, James is missing tonight’s game against the Celtics, after it was revealed that he is dealing with a previously unknown case of arthritis in his left foot.

James is also managing a lingering case of sciatica from earlier this season, while Marcus Smart is also sidelined with a back strain. Rotations had to be improvised ahead of the Raptors game, which was saved by Reaves’ 44-point, 10-assist explosion, and that’s not a sustainable nightly plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Doncic doesn’t return by the Philadelphia 76ers game, the next opportunity for him to play would be in the NBA Cup quarterfinals next Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Going right into a high-stakes game might not be the best idea, and so, playing against the 76ers might be more suitable.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Los Angeles Lakers Keep Rolling With Luka Doncic Still Out vs Boston Celtics?

One night after LeBron James passed up the chance to keep his 10-point streak alive to deliver the game-winning assist that stunned the Raptors at the buzzer, JJ Redick‘s squad is heading to Boston to prove this wasn’t a one-off. The Lakers have won eight of their last nine games, and are reshaping their play around pace and movement instead of waiting for Luka Doncic’s return.

Imago Nov 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to pass the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) defends during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

“Just playing the game the right way,” James said after the win. “You always make the right play.” He finished the game with eight points and a game-high 11 assists, and it was a reminder that even at 40, James can still control games without needing to score 40 a night.

ADVERTISEMENT

They’re going to need more of that collective execution on Friday, as Doncic remains in Slovenia. Meanwhile, the Celtics are rolling, obliterating the Washington Wizards in their previous game 146-101 behind a breakout game from Jordan Walsh, who was 8-8 from the floor; Boston is 8-2 since Walsh joined the starting lineup.

The two teams have split their regular season series in seven of the last eight years, which might mean another tense thriller is on its way.