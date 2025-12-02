Why Is Marcus Smart Not Playing Tonight? JJ Redick Drops Injury Update for Lakers-Suns Game

Essentials Inside The Story Marcus Smart misses third straight game.

JJ Redick is not surprised by Smart's setback.

LeBron James starts.

A 26-point lead against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday was all the statement the Los Angeles Lakers needed, cruising to a 133-121 win. At 15-4, the Lakers ride a seven-game streak, which will be put to the test on Monday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns, a team on the rise at 12-9 but coming off back-to-back losses. The question isn’t whether the Lakers are good or bad. It’s how long they can maintain this momentum, especially with key players on the injury list.

“Marcus Smart is out tonight with back spasms, per the Lakers,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported on X.

LeBron James isn’t on the injury report.

This marks Smart’s third straight game on the sidelines. The earliest fans might see him again is Thursday against the Raptors, giving guys like Gabe Vincent, Jaka LaRavia, and Dalton Knecht a little more opportunity to shine in the meantime.

The veteran guard’s back issues are being handled cautiously. Head coach JJ Redick said Marcus Smart’s status remains day-to-day due to lower back injury management.

“Imaging was unremarkable,” Redick said. “Looks like a normal 11-year NBA veteran… we expect him to be back soon. It’s not a long-term thing.”

So while Smart’s out now, there appears to be no long-term concern. Also, because the Lakers coach was calm when speaking about it and didn’t fail to mention that 1-2 week setbacks like these are normal for a veteran.

Fans are itching to see Marcus Smart back on the court, directing the defense and doing the little things that keep the Lakers clicking. Everyone knows how vital he is and so does he.

Smart’s role shifted once LeBron James returned from his sciatica hiatus. He had started nine games while James recovered from a 14-game layoff, but now that the 40-year-old veteran is back, Smart has practically ceded the starting spot. Still, he’s taking it in stride.

“I like to [think of] myself as a Swiss Army knife,” Smart said before the Utah Jazz game. “It’s not one thing I do great, but I do everything very well.”

His impact shows in the numbers. In his nine starts, he averaged 11.1 points, four assists, and 2.9 rebounds while providing solid defense. Across the 14 games he’s played this season, he’s put up 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per outing. And with Redick confirming that he’ll be back soon, the Lakers can expect their Swiss Army knife to slide back in and help keep their winning streak alive.

Even if Marcus Smart isn’t at the peak of his Defensive Player of the Year days in Boston, he’s still making an impact with the Lakers. After tough seasons in Memphis and Washington, he moved to LA on a two-year, $10.5 million deal this summer. He’s shown he can justify the investment and probably the player option next summer too. As long as his lower back holds up, Smart looks set to prove he was worth every penny.

Lakers vs Suns starting five

The Suns got some unwelcome news just before tipoff: Grayson Allen won’t play tonight due to an illness, joining Jalen Green (right hamstring) and Isaiah Livers (right hip) on the sidelines. That’s a big chunk of firepower missing, forcing them to shuffle their rotation and lean on some unexpected contributors.

The lineup for the game looks like this:

Los Angeles Lakers Phoenix Suns LeBron James Devin Booker Rui Hachimura Dillon Brooks Deandre Ayton Collin Gillespie Luka Doncic Royce O’Neale Austin Reaves Mark Williams

To fill the gaps, rookies and bench players are stepping up. Gillespie gets his third start of the season in place of Allen, after impressing with 22.5 points and 6.5 assists across his first two starts, including a career-high 24-point outing against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, O’Neale, having a career year, slides back into the starting lineup for the 18th time in 19 games after dropping 15 points against the Nuggets. His shooting will be crucial if the Suns want to stay competitive tonight.

Mark Williams is back following calf soreness.

Williams says he’ll bring a “little extra” tonight after last season’s trade for him fell through due to injury concerns.

Tonight’s Pacific Division clash is the first meeting between these teams this season, and the Suns are hoping this patched-up lineup can snap their two-game skid while keeping the Lakers from running wild at home.