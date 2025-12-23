Why Is Michael Porter Jr. Wearing Brace Like Stroke Victims? Nets Star’s Medical Aid Explained

Michael Porter Jr. was once the third option on a championship-winning Denver Nuggets team. Now, in Brooklyn, he stands as a new beacon of hope. While a section of Nets fans wants the franchise to move him in February, doing so would only hurt their chances of stacking wins. He has averaged over 27 points across the last 17 games. All of it while playing through pain.

Look closely at his left foot, and the brace stands out. It is an ankle foot orthosis, widely known as an AFO. These braces are usually designed to help older patients recover from strokes or nerve damage. Yet Porter wears it while competing against the best athletes in the world. As he admitted himself, “I’m still not fully pain-free.”

The brace challenges him every second. It restricts his natural movement and tightens his rhythm, yet it also sharpens how he defends quick forwards. More importantly, it stabilizes him, prevents injury, and allows proper flexion and extension in his foot. Without it, running would likely end in stumbles. The AFO supports dorsiflexion and keeps him in control.

At first, wearing it felt overwhelming. Porter feared the brace because it limited his freedom and reflected what he had lost. Over time, that feeling shifted. Now, before every game, gratitude replaces hesitation. He thanks God for its existence, knowing that without it, “My career would’ve been over.”

But why does Michael Porter Jr. wear the AFO?

Reasons behind Michael Porter Jr.’s left foot brace

March 24, 2017, changed everything. Michael Porter Jr. chose Missouri, choosing family, comfort, and belief. He joined his father on the coaching staff and teamed up with his younger brother Jontay, who fast-tracked his college path. It felt like a prodigy’s homecoming. However, destiny had other plans waiting quietly. The dream season stood tall, shimmering, and dangerously fragile from the very start.

Then came the opener against Iowa State, and with it, the fall. A lower back injury cut his freshman season short almost instantly. Surgery followed. A microdiscectomy on his L3 and L4 discs became the only road forward. While the season slipped away, hope did not. By February 2018, he was cleared to practice again, with league voices urging courage if his body allowed it.

Imago Oct 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

March brought action and measured faith. Porter returned during the SEC tournament quarterfinals, then appeared in the national tournament loss to Florida State. He came off the bench both times, carefully protected, carefully watched. Still, the message was clear. The future waited elsewhere. On March 27, he stepped away from college basketball, trusting his health, his talent, and declared for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Since then, the ankle-foot orthosis has proven to be the guiding light for Porter Jr. So, what does it do?

Function of the brace and ongoing impact

An ankle foot orthosis wraps the lower leg and foot, guiding motion and supporting balance. It helps conditions like foot drop, stroke, and cerebral palsy by lifting the foot, correcting alignment, and controlling ankle movement. Walking becomes smoother, and stability returns as control replaces uncertainty with purpose

The orthosis clears the foot during motion and steadies the ankle when weight hits the floor. It manages dorsiflexion and plantarflexion with care, eases pain, tames spasticity, and protects weak muscles. It even prevents long-term deformities. Meanwhile, different designs exist. From flexible posterior leaf styles to rigid and hinged builds. Including carbon fiber versions that return energy.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets during Brooklyn Nets Media Day at Brooklyn Nets HSS Training Center on September 23, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Evan Bernstein/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Evan Bernstein / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

At the same time, care becomes a ritual and respect. Despite rehab, pain lingers, and movement stays limited. The brace reminds him of injury and survival, burden and blessing together. Moreover, Michael Porter Jr. believes he is the first NBA player to wear it at this level, trusting that it saved his career.

This story begins and ends with defiance. Michael Porter Jr. is turning pain into propulsion and doubt into direction. With the AFO as his compass, he is redefining setbacks, faith, and fearless return. With an average of 25.6 ppg this season, he’s defying all odds. Playing through limits and trusting the process, MPJ’s resilience seems unbreakable.