Why Is Paolo Banchero Not Playing Tonight? Bulls-Magic Starting 5 Revealed After Latest Injury Update

The Chicago Bulls roll into Monday night hoping to shake off the sting of their loss in Indiana. But their opponents, the Orlando Magic, have problems of their own. Sitting at 12-8, the Magic should be feeling good after handling Detroit on Friday. Yet while the Bulls’ injury report isn’t exactly encouraging, Orlando is taking the bigger hit, they’re without one of their most important pieces for the ninth straight game. The name in question is Paolo Banchero.

Banchero is “still doing a lot of non-contact things,” said Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, who tried to keep things steady, adding that “we just continue to see and monitor how he responds to each treatment each day.” Translation? Orlando’s franchise cornerstone isn’t ready yet. He’s officially sidelined for the showdown with Chicago as he continues to recover from a groin strain.

Paolo Banchero isn’t just out for Monday, but he’s sliding into the doubtful category for Wednesday’s matchup with the Spurs, too. Despite the groin issue that knocked him out back on Nov. 13 against the Knicks, the Magic have somehow kept their balance without him. In the eight games he’s missed, Orlando has gone 6-2 and enters this one riding a two-game streak.

Not bad for a team missing its top scorer.

Before going down, Banchero was putting up 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor. Orlando started the season slowly, but with everyone else stepping up, they’ve climbed to the No. 6 spot in the East and won eight of their last ten. Still, with Banchero sidelined again, the Magic will have to spread the scoring load one more time on Monday night.

Asked whether contact work might be on the table this week, coach Jamahl Mosley kept it steady. “It goes off how he responds to what he’s been doing for the past couple days,” he said, adding that “us being back home this week is so important, to be able to be in this gym, this facility to get the proper recovery things he needs and we need.”

It’s cautious, it’s careful, and it’s a reminder that Orlando won’t rush the guy who makes their whole offense tick.

The lineup for the game looks like this:

Chicago Bulls Orlando Magic Josh Giddey Jalen Suggs Ayo Dosunmu Desmond Bane Kevin Huerter Tristan Da Silva Matas Buzelis Franz Wagner Nikola Vucevic Wendell Carter Jr.

Off the court, Banchero keeps shaping Orlando’s success

Even on the sidelines, Paolo Banchero isn’t stepping away from the action. He’s fully engaged, making sure that when he returns, he can jump right back in without missing a beat. Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. says Paolo stays involved by attending practices, giving tips, and helping teammates read the court. He might not be putting up points at the moment, but from the bench, he’s still leaving his mark on the game.

So, how are the Magic surviving without him? Somehow, they’re thriving surprisingly.

Orlando has won eight of its last ten games, climbed into the top six in the East, and even moved up in NBA.com’s weekly power rankings. Players like Anthony Black and Desmond Bane have stepped up, covering for Paolo’s absence, and the team has proven it can compete against tough Eastern Conference opponents even without their star. Winning without him? It’s possible, and they’re doing it convincingly.

But what does this mean for Paolo? Former NBA player Austin Rivers thinks this stretch could be a wake-up call. “The Magic are playing very well. It’s very strange that they’re doing it without Paolo,” he said. “I do think Paolo still needs to grow. He’s not a finished product yet.” So maybe this time on the sidelines will push him to rethink his game, come back sharper, and make an even bigger impact when he finally returns. Can Orlando continue their ‘Magic’? Only time will tell.