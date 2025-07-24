Why Is 69 Number Banned in NBA? Which Player Requested to Wear This Number?

NBA jersey numbers are more than just identifiers; they’re woven into the fabric of a player’s identity. For example, Michael Jordan’s No. 23, Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24, or LeBron James’ No. 6 and No. 23. These numbers carry legacies, influence merchandise sales, and tell stories. But among the dozens of digits seen on NBA courts, there’s one number that’s conspicuously absent.

Despite its availability within the league’s 00–99 range, no player has ever taken the court wearing No. 69. This isn’t a coincidence or random omission. It’s a reflection of the NBA’s unspoken but firm stance. And no one tested that boundary harder than one of the league’s most notorious rebels, Dennis Rodman. What followed was one of the most bizarre and memorable standoffs in NBA uniform history.

Does the NBA Officially Ban the Jersey No. 69?

Technically speaking, No. 69 is not officially banned by any published NBA rulebook. However, it’s also never been approved for in-game use, making it effectively blacklisted. The number 69 carries a clearly sexual connotation. And the NBA, which has long marketed itself as a family-friendly league, has discouraged its use on that basis. While most jersey numbers between 0 and 99 are allowed, numbers considered potentially offensive, suggestive, or inappropriate are quietly rejected by the league office.

According to the NBA uniform guidelines, players may submit number requests, but the league holds final approval. In practice, this means certain digits, while not explicitly “banned,” are simply not approved for use. And 69 sits at the top of that unofficial no-go list.

What is the Dennis Rodman Incident? Why Was His Request Declined?

In 2000, Dennis Rodman, then nearing the end of his storied and chaotic career, signed with the Dallas Mavericks, his hometown team. True to his reputation, “The Worm” decided to make a statement before even playing a game. He requested to wear jersey number 69. Team owner Mark Cuban, who had just struck a deal to purchase the team, was more than willing to oblige. Cuban had the jersey printed, ready for Rodman’s introductory press conference, and even kept the jersey after the league intervened.

“He wanted to wear 69, the league said no,” Cuban said. “I had one made, right? ’Cause we’re gonna take pictures and everything. I was like, ‘Don’t throw that away.’” But the league, under Commissioner David Stern, quickly stepped in. “Back then, David Stern was not gonna put up with Dennis Rodman and all that nonsense,” Cuban added. “Plus, they would come down on me. I was getting fined every other day. They didn’t know what to make of me. They didn’t know what to make of Rodman.”

As a result, Rodman was assigned No. 70 instead, making him one of only eight players in NBA history to wear that number. The infamous 69 jersey never made it onto the court, though Cuban still owns the only one ever produced.

Does the NBA Hold Authority Over a Player’s Jersey Number? What Is Its Approval Process?

The NBA holds full authority over jersey number assignments. Players must submit requests to their teams, which in turn seek the league’s approval. While there is a wide range of acceptable numbers from 00 to 99. The NBA reserves the right to reject any number it find inappropriate, offensive or confusing for broadcasters and scorekeepers.

Likewise, Triple-digit numbers like 000 are not allowed, players can only wear numbers between 00 and 99. Additionally, combinations such as 04 or 09 are prohibited to prevent confusion with their single-digit counterparts, 4 and 9. Numbers that might create visual confusion or carry inappropriate or offensive connotations are also discouraged. In a historic move,the NBA retired the number six league-wide in 2022 to honor the legendary Bill Russell. Russell was not only a dominant player but also a powerful advocate for civil rights. No player entering the league after that point may wear the number.

Some numbers are also avoided for cultural or superstitious reasons. For example, 13 is often skipped due to its association with bad luck. In Chinese culture, the number four is considered extremely unlucky because it sounds similar to the word “death” in Mandarin. As a result, players with cultural ties to that belief may avoid wearing it. While some teams have their own internal restrictions, like honoring retired numbers, the league office always has the final say.

Has Any NBA Player Ever Worn Jersey No. 69?

No. In the 78-year history of the NBA and ABA, not a single player has ever worn No. 69 in a game. According to league tracking, ten numbers have never been used in an official NBA game: 58, 64, 69, 74, 75, 78, 79, 80, 82, and 87. Rodman came the closest. The jersey was printed, he posed with it, but the league shut it down before he ever hit the hardwood. Thus, Rodman remains the only player in NBA history to hold a 69 jersey in an official team setting and never wear it.

In a league that celebrates individuality, wild hair, tattoos, and eccentric personalities, the jersey remains a sacred, controlled space. You can dye your hair neon green and marry yourself, but you can’t wear 69 on an NBA court. Not even if you’re Dennis Rodman.