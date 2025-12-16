brand-logo
Why Is Tyler Herro Not Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Latest Injury Update on Heat Star

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 15, 2025 | 8:27 PM EST

As the Miami Heat were set to take on the Toronto Raptors, the team received a late blow to its lineup. Sharpshooting guard Tyler Herro was ruled out of the game less than 30 minutes before tipoff, despite being activated to play earlier. Here’s what happened to him.

According to the Heat’s official statement, Herro has been ruled out due to a toe injury, a condition he has been dealing with over the last two weeks, which has already forced him to miss two games. He was initially listed in the team’s starting lineup, but will be replaced by Simone Fontecchio in the starting lineup.

He has been playing well this season after missing 19 games earlier this season with the toe injury and recovery from offseason surgery on his ankle. After returning, he has continued on his impressive play from last year, averaging 23.2 points, five rebounds and a steal on 50/40/90 shooting for the first time in his career.

