Why Is Victor Wembanyama Bald? Spurs Star’s Teammate Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Decision

Fans who tuned into the San Antonio Spurs’ pre-game conferences tonight were in for a surprise. A soon as star center Victor Wembanyama popped up on the screen, there was one key difference staring everyone in the face: he was bald, with no explanation why. Later, a teammate clarified the reason.

“I told my teammates I was going to bald my head,” Spurs forward Keldon Johnson told reporters. “We had a TV game, so I couldn’t bald my head. I think that was like last week. And then last night, Vic was like, ‘Yo, let’s bald our head.’ And I was like, ‘S—, let’s do it.'”

Almost like a teambuilding exercise, Johnson, who had been planning to go bald for a while, was convinced by Wembanyama to finally undertake it, who seemed to go through with it himself. Johnson described the sequence, which took place after the team’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, where the two shaved each other’s heads.

According to Johnson, Wembanyama’s not half bad at shaving heads, and took around “three minutes” to finish the job, something that surprised Johnson. It’s not too surprising once you remember that this isn’t the first time the Spurs center has gone bald; last year, in the offseason, he shaved his head as a part of a trip to Shaolin monks in China.

Johnson was a bit more careful when it was his turn to shave Wembanyama’s head, especially because the physical game against the Thunder resulted in him having a lump on his head.

“I was trying to make sure everything went smooth, take my time,” Johnson said. “I had to fade it up a little bit at first. Then I gave him a little bowl cut and then we went from there.”

What Victor Wembanyama’s Bald Haircut Really Revealed Inside San Antonio

What made the moment between Keldon Johnson and Victor Wembanyama resonate with fans was how it was initiated. Sure, the two went bald, but franchise centers don’t usually lead with gestures that undermine hierarchy. Wemby did, with no cameras or announcement, through a shared act that put him on the same level as his teammate.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) could San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

In a league where superstardom like Wembanyama’s can create distance between teammates, the Spurs have gone the opposite direction, and it’s not surprising given the franchise’s history.

Back when Wembanyama first went bald in China, he explained that the move was a part of putting his body through “things that it’s not used to doing and allowing my range of movement and strength.” Considering that the big man has struggled with injuries early this year, combined with a string of losses that the team has faced, perhaps the haircut feels more like a reset, for both him and Johnson.

Moments like this might not help them climb in the standings, but the effect on chemistry and stabilization is undeniable. For a young roster especially, seeing their star and clear leader opt into togetherness sends a clear message: we’re in this together, no matter how hard things get.