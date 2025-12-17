brand-logo
Why is Victor Wembanyama on Minutes Restrictions vs New York Knicks in NBA Cup Final?

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 16, 2025 | 10:06 PM EST

Link Copied!
Tonight, the NBA Cup reaches its end as the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs in the Cup championship game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, one thing caught everyone off guard: despite being cleared to play, Victor Wembanyama came off the bench for the second game in a row, playing small minutes over the first half.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported pregame that Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson indicated that Wembanyama will come off the bench tonight as well and is expected to play similar minutes to those in his previous game, around 20.

“We’re going to be mindful of this indefinitely,” Johnson said in an interview. “He’s competitive. We have to, at times, be the… logical brain to take the emotions out of it and say, ‘you know what, we’re going to save you from yourself here.'”

The center played just under 21 minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday in the semifinals, playing the second-lowest minutes in his career while leading the Spurs to a win against the defending champions. He scored 22 points and logged nine rebounds and two blocks along with a team-high +21 plus/minus, completely shifting the game’s momentum.

