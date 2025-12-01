Why Is Zion Williamson Not Playing Tonight? Pelicans vs Lakers Starting 5 Revealed

Fans have been manifesting Zion Williamson’s full return for so long that they’ve gotten their hopes up. There was some speculation that the forward would play tonight against the Lakers. This could’ve been Williamson’s way to break the cycle of injuries derailing what should’ve been a superstar career. But that will have to wait a little longer.

The Pelicans have dropped a report ahead of the matchup in Crypto.com Arena. It put to rest all speculation about Williamson’s status, who is officially ruled out of tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s reportedly not 100% yet after suffering a left hamstring injury. It appears to be a recurring issue with the player this season.

But Williamson had made a steady return to practice after missing eight games.

On November 19, he played against the Denver Nuggets after being cleared for on-court activity for the first time since suffering a Grade 1 left hamstring strain against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He recorded 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists in 29 minutes in the Pelicans’ 125-118 loss. He had re-entered the rotation, most recently facing the Golden State Warriors, tallying 25 points and seven rebounds in another blowout loss.

That might have fueled rumors about his impending comeback as a complete rotation piece for good. The Pelicans, however, are not playing him tonight due to injury management. We’d deem it a precautionary approach.

The rest of the injury report featured the usual suspects, including starters Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones, and Jordan Poole. The Pelicans have made a few tweaks to the starting lineup tonight, the second night of a back-to-back. 21-year-old star Yves Missi will join Saddiq Bey to start as forwards in Williamson’s place. Bryce McGowens and Jeremiah Fears are in the backcourt, and rookie Derik Queen will play center.

The incredibly young starting lineup will have to contend against a relatively older Lakers lineup with formidable chemistry.

The Pelicans tread lightly with Zion Williamson’s history, who makes the Lakers five?

Zion Williamson has had two games to prove that he’s still a productive player. Yet you can’t fault the Pelicans for ‘managing’ his health. The lower back contusion that ended his 2024-25 season might be a non-issue now, but he’s still prone to injuries.

They come into this game as the worst team in the West, at the bottom of the barrel with a 3-17 record (1-8 away from home). There are no expectations on them as they face the Lakers, a 14-4 team, second to only the defending champs, OKC, with real championship contention.

Tonight, LeBron James’ foot injury downgraded him to questionable. That eventually turned to out hours before the game.

“We’re going to build him up,” Lakers coach JJ Redick had said on Sunday afternoon, adding that they’re “just being cautious.”

Marcus Smart will also miss this game. Yet they have the same unforgiving backcourt in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura have their usual starting spots. Gabe Vincent will start in James’ place. If the Pelicans hold this group down, it will be a miracle.

New Orleans would probably be waiting to experience what Dallas is right now… The Mavericks fired Nico Harrison; there’s a little more positivity there and some improvement within the team ever since. The most significant sign was Anthony Davis’ return to practice after a month-long hiatus. After a few hints, James’ pal got his wish to play against the Lakers the very next day.

The shorthanded Lakers still beat the Mavs 129-119. But Davis had a respectable 12 points and improved the team’s defense.

With Zion Williamson back in practice, Pelicans fans wanted to enjoy the game again without the inevitable disappointment.

But that’s not happening yet in New Orleans. For now, the team’s moving very cautiously with Williamson.