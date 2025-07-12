Why Isn’t Collin Murray-Boyles Playing Tonight? Raptors Rookie Misses Out Summer League Debut

When the Raptors selected Collin Murray-Boyles with the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the reaction was anything but conventional. Cameras caught the South Carolina forward mouthing “f—” as his name was announced, rising from his seat with a blank stare. Fans instantly speculated: was this frustration? Disappointment? A bad fit?

Turns out, everyone had it wrong. The reaction wasn’t anger, but actually shock. “WTF, for sure. WTF all the way until my name got called,” Murray-Boyles explained later, clarifying that the moment was just surreal. “It was crazy, but jeez, I almost shed a tear. I tried to keep my composure, but it’s surreal. I dreamed of this when I was a kid, but you never really know until you’re there.”

He quickly put any concerns to rest, expressing his excitement to join a passionate fanbase and a diverse city. “I’m super excited,” he said. “I know how passionate the fans are, how diverse the city of Toronto is. To see that and to be around that environment on a daily basis is something that is going to make me a better player overall.” But Toronto fans hoping to see that passion on the court for the Raptors’ Summer League debut will have to wait. Just hours before the team’s first game against the Chicago Bulls in Las Vegas, the team announced that their prized rookie would be sidelined.

The news first broke from the Raptors beat reporter for TSN Sports, Josh Lewenberg, who tweeted, “Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles will miss tonight’s Summer League debut with a left adductor strain. He was limping pretty badly after practice yesterday. Word is he should be back for Game 2.“ The injury, while seemingly minor, is a disappointing start for a player and a fan base eager to get going.

The timing couldn’t be worse. This isn’t just any Summer League squad; it’s arguably the most talented roster the Raptors have ever brought to Vegas, a team that has people talking about a potential championship run. It’s loaded with last year’s impressive rookie class—Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamison Battle, Jonathan Mogbo, and Jamal Shead—and key guys like AJ Lawson fighting for minutes. Murray-Boyles was supposed to be the main attraction. And while the team showed its depth, jumping out to a 48-33 halftime lead without him, his absence was definitely felt.

This Summer League is a huge moment for the franchise. The team is officially in the “Scottie Barnes era.” The last ties to the 2019 championship are gone, and just a few weeks ago, the architect of that title run, Masai Ujiri, was fired. This is the first real look at the future the new front office is building, which makes having your top-10 pick stuck on the bench all the more frustrating.

Brandon Ingram’s return offers hope amid Collin Murray-Boyles setback

But there’s a silver lining for Raptors fans. While their top rookie is on the mend, their biggest star is finally getting back on the court. Brandon Ingram, the former All-Star they got in the Pascal Siakam trade, has been cleared for contact. It’s a huge relief after a long and frustrating recovery from an ankle sprain that one insider called the “worst sprain in history.”

The Raptors gave Ingram a massive three-year, $120 million extension without him playing a single minute last season, so seeing him back in practice, getting reps with the team staff, is a welcome sight for a fanbase desperate for some good news.

His return isn’t just about one player, it’s about seeing how this new Raptors core finally looks together. The team is building around the trio of Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley. Figuring out how Ingram’s smooth offensive game fits with Barnes’ do-it-all style and Quickley’s scoring is the key to Toronto’s future.

And that’s where a player like Collin Murray-Boyles fits in perfectly. He knows his role. In his NBA Combine interview, he was already talking about the team’s new identity. “Young roster, rebuilding, just got Brandon Ingram… great core, great group of guys,” he said. “They’re tough, switchable. They’re just everything I feel like I can fit into.” He sees himself as a “handyman,” a player who can do all the little things that help stars like Ingram and RJ Barrett succeed.

via Imago Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

He’s an elite, versatile defender who can guard multiple positions and a smart playmaker who can keep the offense flowing. His three-point shot is still a work in progress, but his defensive grit and high basketball IQ are exactly what the Raptors value. When he finally does make his debut, he’ll be the perfect complementary piece for a new era in Toronto.